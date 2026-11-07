From barbers’ stalls to bus stops: Concerns over growing illicit drug trade in Lagos communities

•It has become a public health issue — Expert •We are intensifying efforts to curb the menace —Lagos govt

Alabi, 20, (not his real name) is a motorcycle mechanic living in Agodo, a community in the Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

On a normal working day, residents describe him as a calm and intelligent young man who goes about his work without causing trouble.

However, he is one of the many young people in Lagos who reportedly seek ‘solace’ in drugs. Residents say his behaviour changes when he is under the influence, sometimes becoming aggressive, violent and difficult to manage.

A resident, Adeoye Kolapo, said Alabi could become abusive, hyperactive and unsteady on his feet after taking drugs.

Kolapo recalled an incident involving Alabi and a commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as an okada rider. According to him, the rider had agreed to take Alabi home from his workshop for ₦400.

Alabi had assured the rider that he would collect the money from a co-tenant as soon as they arrived.

However, while the rider fulfilled his part of the agreement, Alabi did not. On getting home, he alighted, entered the building and failed to return. After a long wait, the rider explained the situation to one of Alabi’s neighbours, who volunteered to look for him.

“Alabi had fallen asleep in the passage of his home. He was under the influence of methamphetamine, popularly called ‘Ice’, and was sleeping so deeply that we could not wake him. Despite our efforts to get him to pay the rider, he did not wake up. The okada man eventually left without collecting his money,” Kolapo said.

Alabi’s experience, as narrated by the resident, illustrates concerns about the effects of substance abuse on young people in Lagos and the communities in which they live.

Across Lagos, residents and community-based organisations have raised concerns about the alleged proliferation of illicit drug sales and consumption, particularly in neighbourhoods where young people gather.

These concerns have also drawn attention to the social and economic conditions that make some young people vulnerable to substance abuse.

Lagos, with its dense population and large number of young people, faces significant challenges in tackling drug abuse.

A prevalence rate of 33 per cent has been cited for drug and substance abuse in the state, while a 2022 Lagos State Drug Control Report reportedly indicated that one in five young adults engaged in drug and substance abuse.

The reported figures point to a substantial public health concern.

Makinde Adams, a resident of Oke Odo in the state’s Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, expressed concern about the increasing number of young people using illicit drugs.

“It gives the erroneous impression that such substances have been legalised because they no longer use them in secret. Marijuana, for instance, is smoked openly, and other drugs are also taken in public,” he said.

According to him, open fields where young people gather to play football, markets and unoccupied properties are among the locations where such activities go unchecked.

Adams is particularly concerned that some of these young people could become tools for political violence as election campaigns gather momentum.

“Recently, a ward meeting of a political party other than the ruling party in the state was disrupted in the community. Attendees were seriously injured, and their mobile phones were stolen. The attackers came on motorcycles. I suspect they were under the influence of substances,” he said.

Beyond open fields and unoccupied spaces, residents identify other locations they believe serve as havens for drug use and sales in the city.

One such community is Agodo, a bustling suburb in the Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Like many communities across the state, it is home to artisans, traders and other residents engaged in legitimate economic activities.

Beneath the everyday bustle, however, residents allege that illicit drug sales are gaining ground in parts of the community, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of its young population.

One location that has attracted attention is a roadside barbers’ stall near the fence of a public primary school at Hostel Bus Stop.

Residents said the stall appeared to operate as an ordinary haircut business.

However, they alleged that it also served as a distribution and sales point for illicit drugs supplied to young people in the neighbourhood.

Tayo Bolaji, a resident, said the alleged drug trade extended beyond the barbers’ stall to other informal commercial locations, including spots where tomatoes and other goods are sold, as well as junctions and bus stops.

He alleged that some traders and operators used legitimate businesses as cover for drug sales.

Bolaji listed substances allegedly sold and consumed by young people in the community, including codeine, tramadol, cannabis and methamphetamine.

He said some users and dealers employed coded names to identify the substances.

According to him, “DSP” refers to codeine, while “ASP” allegedly denotes a stronger codeine product.

He said another substance, which he identified as “Revlon”, was called “Reverend Father”.

Other names he mentioned included “Gum”, “Molley”, “Madara”, “Loud”, “Monkey Tail” and “Colorado”, while “Vegetable”, he said, referred to marijuana.

Bolaji reiterated that the barbers’ stall at Hostel Bus Stop was among the locations where young people allegedly patronised drug vendors.

“One of the sales points is the local barbers’ stall at Hostel, where many young people allegedly buy drugs.

“The operator presents himself as an Alfa and plays Islamic lectures and songs every day, but I allege that he also deals in drugs.

“He hides the drugs under the umbrella he uses for protection against the sun and rain. That is where he allegedly sells them to the public,” he said.

Bolaji said some customers who visited the stall for haircuts might be unaware of the alleged drug transactions.

He expressed concern that its proximity to a public primary school could expose children to drug-related activities.

“Many people who patronise the barbers’ stall for haircuts do not know what else allegedly goes on there. They may be unaware of the alleged sale of hard drugs.

“This is damaging to young people in the community.

“There is a public primary school very close to the alleged sales point, and schoolchildren could witness these exchanges and learn from them,” he said.

Bolaji called on agencies responsible for drug control and law enforcement to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

He also urged the authorities to identify and address other locations where illicit drugs were allegedly sold.

“I am urging the relevant government agencies to act and save our young people from destruction.

“They need to investigate identified drug spots, arrest those involved in illicit sales and rid the environment of dangerous substances.

“Drug peddlers are also allegedly stationed at the T-junction along Makanjuola Street.

“It is a time bomb waiting to explode. These activities appear to be spreading to more bus stops across the state,” he said.

Beyond Agodo, residents of Mafoluku in the Oshodi-Isolo area also expressed concern about alleged drug sales and consumption in parts of their community.

One location they identified was Agbole, which they described as a drug den where illicit drug sales and prostitution allegedly occurred.

Kayode Ashiru, a resident, alleged that drugs were sold there throughout the day and night, attracting people of different ages and backgrounds.

He said those who frequented the location included young and older people, men and women, and residents with varying levels of education.

“Drug sales go on in this community 24 hours a day.

“Both old and young, men and women, and people of different educational backgrounds allegedly patronise the vendors,” Ashiru said.

He also identified Yemoja, towards the end of a canal leading to Airport Road and the DHL area, as another location of concern.

According to him, young people, including school-age boys and girls, were among those affected by substance abuse in the area.

Ashiru said repeated exposure to drug use could normalise the behaviour among children and adolescents, making it difficult for them to recognise its dangers.

“Yemoja, towards the end of the canal leading to Airport Road and DHL, is another area of concern.

“Among those affected are young boys and girls of school age who have become involved in drug abuse.

“They have grown up seeing these activities around them.

“To them, smoking and abusing drugs have become normal ways of life.

“Some of the girls are also allegedly involved in prostitution and are patronised by boys and men,” he said.

Other areas frequently mentioned in discussions about drug abuse and illicit drug sales in Lagos include Abule-Egba, Oshodi, Surulere, Mushin, Ikorodu, Somolu, Ojo and Agege.

Community concerns about the availability of cannabis, tramadol, codeine and methamphetamine also raise questions about the effectiveness of existing drug-control measures.

For public health experts, however, enforcement must be accompanied by prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Adedoyin Ogunyemi, an associate professor in the Department of Community Health and Primary Care at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, described substance abuse among young adults as a worrying public health issue that could not be adequately addressed through moral condemnation alone.

She said poverty, unemployment and competition for scarce resources could create frustration and hopelessness, making some young people vulnerable to drug use as a coping mechanism.

“As a public health physician, I see substance abuse among young adults as a public health issue, not so much as a failure of societal discipline or moral values, but as a consequence of poverty, unemployment and competition for scarce resources.

“These can create frustration and hopelessness, leading some young people to use drugs as a way of coping.

“This does not mean that poverty inevitably leads to drug use, but it can increase vulnerability,” she said.

Ogunyemi explained that family conflict, violence and inadequate social support could compound the pressures confronting young people.

She added that dropping out of school could disconnect them from protective relationships and opportunities, while substance use could contribute to poor academic performance and eventual withdrawal from school.

The resulting cycle, she said, could further expose young people to drug abuse.

“Prevention efforts involving families, schools and communities also need to address peer influence and experimentation.

“Easy access to drugs, alongside weaknesses in regulation and enforcement, is another concern.

“When substances are readily available but affordable counselling and treatment are scarce, prevention and recovery become more difficult,” she said.

To address the problem, Ogunyemi called for sustained investment in education, vocational training, livelihood opportunities and family support.

She also advocated stronger controls on drug distribution, alongside accessible counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.

“We also need sustained, evidence-based education and accessible, non-judgmental counselling, treatment and rehabilitation within communities and primary healthcare.

“Arrests and public sensitisation alone are not enough. We must address both drug availability and the social conditions that make young people vulnerable,” she said.

We are intensifying efforts to curb the menace — Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, said it was intensifying efforts to prevent and address drug and substance abuse across the state.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, described substance abuse as a public health concern and a crisis with far-reaching implications during a recent stakeholders’ engagement.

He said the problem extended beyond health, warning that its growing prevalence in schools and communities posed a serious threat to the state’s social fabric and long-term development.

“Substance abuse is a crisis with far-reaching implications. What we are witnessing goes beyond a health concern. It is a social challenge with deep consequences for our collective future.

“The prevalence of substance abuse in schools and communities poses a serious threat to the state’s social fabric and long-term development. Hence, no single institution can effectively tackle the menace alone,” he said.

Ogunlende urged stakeholders, including school counsellors, religious bodies, community leaders, security agencies and youth advocates, to participate actively in prevention, early identification of cases and the rehabilitation of affected persons.

He stressed the need for collective action to address the problem and protect young people from its consequences.