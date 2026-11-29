IN October 2026, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent an executive bill to the Senate asking that the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Act of 1973 be repealed and replaced with another establishing the National School of Government (NSG). The objective of the new institution is to improve the capacities of public officials and to further strengthen the capability readiness of the civil service to implement government policies and ultimately boost the Renewed Hope Agenda. This is one critical leg—indeed a commendable paradigm shift—in the government’s desire to transform the quality of public service delivery to millions of Nigerians. By this move, the Tinubu administration has further signalled its intention of grounding the civil service as a strategic partner in national development.

When it was established, ASCON immediately became Nigeria’s first management development institute (MDI) that intervened broadly in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and public administration in its provision of management training, consultancy, research and other services meant to improve administrative and management performance. In its over five decades of operation, ASCON has remained pre-eminent in fashioning training and administrative development. The training programmes were particularly structured to cater for senior public management and administrative as well as middle-cadre staff. And they are meant to impact career development in terms of professionalisation and managerial efficiency.

The mandate of ASCON is subsumed under seven key objectives: (i) provide higher management training for the development of senior executives for public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy; (ii) provide and arrange for a comparative study and investigation of the principles and techniques of management and administration, and for exchange of ideas and experience and for promotion of better understanding between persons connected with management and administration arising in different spheres of national life; (iii) award grants, scholarships or travel fellowships to research in public administration and allied subjects; (iv) conduct research into problems of management and administration arising in different spheres of national life; (v) establish and maintain a library; (vi) undertake and provide for the publication of journals and research papers and books in furtherance of the aforesaid objectives; (vii) undertake, organise and facilitate study courses, conferences, lectures, seminars and the like, and to promote the aforesaid objectives.

In seeking the establishment of another institution, the Tinubu administration is paradigmatically enhancing the legal instrument that created ASCON in the first place, and stretching its institutional and structural capacity to make the civil service system more performance-driven and productivity capable. The intention of the administration is for an institutional re-engineering, within the ambit of global best practices, that will improve public policy training, executive education and governance innovation. Thus, the influence of the recent launching in the United Kingdom of the National School of Government and Public Services (NSGPS) is instructive as a veritable reference. ASCON itself was modelled after the initial institutional structures represented by the Royal Institute of Public Administration and the Civil Service College (i.e. “Sunningdale”). These two structures, established respectively in 1922 and 1970, were meant not just to strategically blend academic and practical expertise in public administration and management, but to also articulate academic research that interrogates Whitehall and its administrative practices. Both structures were mainstreamed into the National School of Government, which was abolished by the Cameron administration in 2012 in the wake of cost-cutting austerity measures. However, the new body that replaced the School of Government, Civil Service Learning, came under intense scrutiny in terms of its capacity to stand shoulder to shoulder with global best practices, especially from Australia, Singapore and France, that ought to make the UK civil service intentionally and strategically performance-driven.

The establishment of the UK National School of Government and Public Services (NSGPS) “offers learning built around skills that every civil servant needs and provides leadership and collaboration support across the public sector…[and] learning built around Universal Skills such as this year’s One Big Thing ‘AI in Action’, accelerated development schemes for high-potential staff including apprenticeships and the Fast Stream, and specialist upskilling such as that delivered by the College for National Security.” Essentially, the new institution is mandated to develop a range of internally motivated capacity and competency training, thereby undermining the dependence on very expensive external management consultancy. This internal capacity development is intended to mine and adapt for public administration recent developments in data analytics and usage, artificial intelligence, economics, digital transformation, leadership training, financial management, strategic policy formulation, project delivery, and more.

In comparative analysis, the NSGPS is meant to mirror the significant achievements of Singapore’s Civil Service College, and the triangulated relationship between research, training and consultancy which has placed Singapore at the top tier of administrative progress across the globe. The customised training modules of Singapore’s CSC play strategic roles in investigating, attending to and resolving serious bureaucratic and operational bottlenecks and red tape encountered by the government ministries. The training programmes on offer by the CSC are then strategically tied to career progression and national priorities that have impacts on the citizens. These modalities are more grounded within a more technocratic tradition within France’s public administration context. In France, the responsibility of the École Nationale d’Administration (ENA), established in 1945, was to gatekeep the technical and administrative parameters of France’s political and administrative establishments. Also abolished by President Macron in 2021, the ENA has been replaced by the Institut National du Service Public—the National Institute for Public Service (INSP) in 2022. The INSP is meant to integrate the reform objective of adapting “recruitment and training to the contemporary challenges of public action, emphasizing the diversity of profiles, practical skills, and connections to institutional and social realities.”

The challenge before the Nigerian NSG is to incorporate the best of the global best practices in schools of government from the UK and Singapore to South Africa. The first challenge is to conceptualise a school of government (SoG) strategically different from the mandate that established ASCON and its global equivalents as manpower training institutes. In terms of its scope, strategic intent and institutional methodology, the NSG will be different from these institutes, iterated into ASCON and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria. ASCON and the MDIs were established with the minimal responsibility for baseline administrative, managerial and operational compliance that allows a regular public servant to function in terms of clerical skills, administrative processes and other procedural and vocational requirements. The mid-level and junior civil servants and public officials are taken through a rigid and standardised administrative curriculum, delivered through rote learning and classroom-bound instruction, which is meant to reinforce the understanding of the traditional administrative structures.

On the other hand, the SoG should necessarily be manned by a blended faculty made up of academics and administrators, global and national policy experts, top-class industry and technology executives and other relevant administrative practitioners. This faculty is meant to adapt the curriculum of the school and the career progression of the civil servants to macroeconomic shifts in governance and new administrative developments. This implies a curricular dynamic that is flexible, agile, multidisciplinary, experimental, evidence-based and technology-driven in terms of its capacity to integrate ethics, digital transformation and strategic methodologies and innovation. The fundamental mandate of the SoG—transformative, rather than transactional, i.e. leadership and strategic public policy redesign through data analytics, digital innovation and behavioural insights—is to be targeted at a cross-section of audiences including political appointees, private sector leaders and operatives seeking far more strategic and operational interfacing with the public sector, and most especially senior public service executives. All these will experience innovative curriculum redesign to enable problem-based learning, simulation and learning labs, strategic methodological training, an evidence-based case-study approach and executive coaching.

With the proposed transformation of ASCON into the NSG, therefore, the Tinubu administration intends to achieve a masterstroke of administrative innovation that brings global best practices to the doorstep of Nigeria’s public administration with regard to executive training, capacity development and upskilling. The challenge therefore transcends a name change or legal normalisation. It is an infinitely strategic reform move that is meant to singularly drive the performance capacity of the civil service system to instigate productivity and service delivery that make the Renewed Hope Agenda work for Nigerians. As a first order of business, the NSG must fundamentally streamline smart practices that have benchmarked other significant institutions across the world, from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; the Kennedy School of Government; Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University; Utrecht School of Governance, Netherlands; Centre of Competence for Public Management, Bern, Switzerland; Australia and New Zealand Schools of Government; Harris School of Public Policy, Chicago; Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, New York; Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto, Canada; to the SoGs identified with the UK and Singapore. I will outline a few benchmarks that can ground this transition, while foregrounding the institutional strength of the NSG.

First, the institutional modalities. Critical attention must be directed at the legislation that legalises the NSG Act. The NSG must be enabled as an autonomous institution with a strategic funding framework that combines federal allocation, international donor grants, endowments, and private financing. Second, a significant part of the legislation, targeted at the senior executive cadre, must ensure that, when fully established as a School of Government—within a stipulated timeframe—no senior civil service posts—from Grade Level 14 to permanent secretaries—can be attained without first going through the specialised executive tracks of the NSG. The second is territorial. ASCON, by this transition, must not be seen to override the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN). Rather, the two, including the Centre for Management Development (CMD)—which are relevant and required—must be seen to complement each other, within a defined and clearly codified scope of functions and responsibilities, totally devoid of duplication and functional overlaps. The third dynamic is curricular, which, apart from what has been stated earlier, must generate modules and modalities that infuse town and gown, especially the expertise of professors of practice and global administrators and managers. The fourth tier of focus is technology. The NSG’s fully operationalised and automated end-to-end e-learning and evaluation outcomes must be digitally synchronised with the digitised performance management system of the Federal Civil Service in innovative manners to facilitate capacity improvement through KPIs.

The next operational line of action, and the fifth, is methodology. The NSG must be structured in ways that tie training and certification to clear and demonstrable competence and competency-based licensing. For example, a Public Service Licensing Framework will demand that civil servants undergo very rigorous policy and leadership assessments before they can be considered for strategic promotions and postings. Indeed, the Federal Civil Service Commission will work with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to immediately design and integrate training-based assessments as one of the eligibility criteria for directorate-level promotion and career progression in the federal civil service. This requires that the NSG institutionalise something like the Kirkpatrick Evaluation Framework, a monitoring and evaluation model that adapts training to performance and productivity, while striving to reduce processing and administrative time, establish institutional anti-corruption metrics and design measurable performance contracts for all the MDAs. Next, and the sixth, the NSG’s training and learning architecture must be founded on cross-sectoral cohort learning undergirded by smart digital and physical infrastructures. The diversity of the classrooms and the digital grounding for the learning must seek to achieve a blend of cohorts—senior civil servants, civil society leadership, private sector experts, tech executives and entrepreneurs, etc.—and a multidisciplinary framework that allows for a cross-fertilisation of ideas and cross-pollination of perspectives for generating co-created frameworks, regulations and designs that could drive economic growth and administrative coherence and functionality.

It is rather apparent that the Tinubu administration is shooting at the strategic implications of the Renewed Hope Agenda and its governance consequences for Nigerians from multiple strategic locations. Transforming ASCON to a new, more structurally flexible and strategically innovative National School of Government is an institutional reform modality that can drive the administration’s second incarnation.

•Olaopa is the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Abuja, and Professor of Public Administration.