From Àjoké to Ìfẹ́ Aládùn: How Temitope Fash is crafting purpose, passion into sound

Tèmítópé Fáşesìn, popularly known as Temitope Fash (Desaxparrot), is a multidisciplinary artist from Iléşà, Oşun State, Nigeria. In this interview by YETUNDE AJANAKU, he reflects on two defining performances that shaped his music journey and the message behind his latest single, Ìfẹ́ Aládùn. He also speaks on growth, vulnerability, and staying true to his sound while encouraging young artists to embrace their uniqueness and trust God for direction.

Before music, what path were you on? At what point did you realize this was your calling?

Before Music, it was Art, and after Arts, it was Music. So it’s not just about Music for me. I’ve always been an Art enthusiast right from my Secondary school days as much as I can remember. From Artistic drawing (I’m not sure if I can still sketch though) to singing, acting and so on. So it’s always known that there’s a space for me in Arts and Entertainment industry. Even though I tried to venture into barbecue business after my first international trip as a TV commercial model in 2014, but I failed.

Ìfẹ́ Aládùn (Sweet Love) is such a soulful title. What inspired the sound and message behind this new release?

My previous single, titled “Sìnmíkár’elé (Come Home With Me),” actually gave birth to Ìfé Aládùn (Sweet Love). I think my lovers felt that Sìnmíkár’elé was a love song that is a bit limited to newly wedded couples or about to be engaged. So they requested for a love song for the already married couples, especially the veterans in marriage. But most importantly, it’s a way of expressing my reality and prophesying into the future for my marriage life as I just got married few months ago.

You infused a lot of Yoruba cultural elements into this project — from your outfit to the title. Was that intentional? What role does culture play in your artistry?

Yes, absolutely! It was intentional. My culture is my identity and my identity is my heritage. I mean, I’m a typical Yorùbá man, and I’m unapologetic about it. Expressing Arts with cultural elements and nuisances makes me feel original and authentic. I do Art(s) for me before anyone else and that’s what I think Artistry should be about. If I can feel good about it, then it’s worthy of wide acceptance and recognition as against validations.

How do you balance modern music trends with preserving your unique style and message?

I think the term modern is relative when it comes to Music. Trends are limited to times and seasons because what is modern today could later become traditional in the next few years. However, I intend to keep an evergreen record with my artistry. Something that would outlive me even when I’m gone. And I’m on the verge of achieving that through music and praise poetry.

You seem to have strong stage presence and visual storytelling—do you think visuals are now just as important as sound in today’s music industry?

Absolutely! I innovated an online Yorùbá praise poetry (Appraisal Skits by Fash), a spoken words rendition that focuses on the interpretation, revelation and celebration of the Yoruba native names, not just because I feel it’s a divine calling, but because storytelling is more effective and impactful when it’s accompanied with visuals. So in any form of artistic expressions, be it music or even fashion, sound is as important as visuals. They work hand in hand.

What would you say has been the most memorable moment in your music career so far?

I have 2 memorable moments, the first time I performed An Appraisal for the Yoruba native name ÀJOKÉ two years ago at one of my curated concerts where the audience got thrilled by my performance and it led me to a path of purpose. My second moment was when I got to perform at Emufest by Beautiful Nubia in 2024 and he called me out alongside other performance artists to introduce me to the audience for accolades.

With “Ìfẹ́ Aládùn” what’s next for Temitope Fash after this release?

Ìfé Aládùn (Sweet Love) is a love tune about intentionality in relationships or marriages.

Reaffirmation of marriage vows and expression of deep affection through sound and words. With Ìfé Aládùn, I hope to see relationships thrive in genuine love and happiness. I hope that It changes the narrative about marriage in various perspectives. And I hope that this gets the attention of people, brands or promoters towards my craft because there’s still more to share.

What has the music industry taught you so far about patience, creativity, or even failure?

So far, I’ve learnt that most meaningful careers are not found, they are consciously designed through consistency, hardworking and resilience. For creativity, I’ve learnt to find my own expression in order to be original and authentic. I’ve learnt that visibility opens you up for vulnerability, it’s not failure, it’s proximity and it comes with a cost. The cost of Impact is attention, the cost of attention is pressure while the cost of pressure is GROWTH. I’ll continue to chase growth as long as the industry exists.

What advice would you give to younger talents who are just starting out and looking up to people like you?

The source of your gift and talent is GOD, connect to him. Spend more quiet time with God for insight and direction. Dare to be unique in your craft. There’s a space for you and your own audience is waiting for you to COME OUT. Focus on them and build your own empire. Adùn ni o!

