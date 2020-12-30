From 2020 to 2021: Live well and die empty

IT is a mistake to think time is going. Time is not going. Time is here until the world ends. It is you that is going. You don’t waste time. Time is infinite. You waste yourself. You are finite. It is you that grows old and die. Time doesn’t. So, make better use of it.

And one of the worst things to do with time is comparing yourself to others. A cow eats grass and gets fat but if a dog eats grass, it will die. Never compare yourself with others. Run your race. What works for one person may be that which will kill you.

Focus on the gifts and talents God gave you and don’t be envious of the blessings He gave others.……”

Anonymous

Discussion

The title is partially borrowed from Todd Henry’s excellent book titled ‘Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every day’. He argues that we should have a long – term vision for our life, but we should work towards that vision every day. How? By taking steps daily to create a body of work that we can be proud of at the end of our life. This book resonated deeply with me when I first read it and I recommend it highly.

There are some facts that we all naturally like to shy away from, or dismiss from our consciousness. First, none of us is getting out of this life alive. Each and every one of us that is alive today will not live forever. We all have a manufacturing date (our date of birth) as well as an expiry date (our date of death). While we all know and frequently have to write our date of birth on forms, we are blissfully unaware of our terminal dates until it is upon us. So, at no point in time can we say for sure that we have xyz number of days, weeks or years left.

Second, and deriving from the above is to have a vision of what we want our life to be all about. If we knew someone was going to record in minute detail, and publish for the whole world to see, how we spent the next 24 hours as a representative reflection of our life; we will pay attention to ensure we showcase a ‘perfect’ 24 hours. Thus, Todd Henry encourages us to try and unleash our best potential every single day.

Third, each and every one of us is unique and different. No two human beings ever in history, or in the future, will have the same fingerprints. Not even identical twins. So, if we are all uniquely different, it implies that we all have something special to contribute to humanity, for as long as we are alive.

The big challenge for us all, is to do some personal reflection and answer the questions: So, what is special about me? What am I gifted at? What are my strengths and my weaknesses? What are those things that come naturally to me and make me happy?

It is crucial that we understand ourselves and achieve inner peace with who we are. Knowing yourself is the starting point towards personal growth and development. Perform a SWOT analysis that is honest and factual. If you have objective friends, a spouse or close siblings, they may also help you review and critique it.

Thereafter, make plans for the direction you would like your life to go, in the short to medium and ultimately long term. The big picture is to ensure that we die empty. Empty of all the goodness, creativity and potential that we have been blessed with. And ultimately to leave the world a better place than we met it.

Conclusion

The outgoing 2020 has been a most dramatic and impactful year which brought the world as we once knew it, to her knees. As we look forward to 2021, what are the positives from all these? Every single day that we wake up and draw breath, we need to truly be ALIVE. Enjoy spending quality time with family, friends, and colleagues. Show them love.

The ability to enjoy a good meal, to sleep and wake up, to move our limbs, to exercise our brain and to retrieve memories, to smile and to laugh. These are all to be treasured. We only live once. Let’s embrace life and the opportunities it affords us, to do all the good we can, while we still can.

Starting from today, let’s do something every day, that we can reflect back in future, and be proud of. Be nice to someone, let another human being smile today because of something you did. Grab the wheels of your life, be proactive and start LIVING. Time is infinite. You are not. Happy New Year, and may 2021 be kind to us all.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…