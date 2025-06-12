FRLP Fellow trains KASU students on solutions journalism

A fellow of the Report Women Female Reporters Leadership Programme (FRLP), Aisha Gambo, has trained Mass Communication students of Kaduna State University (KASU) on the principles and practice of Solutions Journalism.

The session formed part of a leadership project by FRLP fellows, supported by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

Gambo, a Senior Correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the training aimed to equip students with practical knowledge and skills in Solutions Journalism, commonly referred to as SOJO.

“We are not just training these students; we are encouraging them to start identifying responses within their communities and report on them.

“There are many opportunities in journalism, especially in the area of Solutions Journalism. We will be sharing these opportunities with them to help build their competence,” she said.

Mr. Nathaniel Bivan, presented a slide on how to identify and report impactful solutions stories.

He encouraged Mass Communication students to begin practicing while still in school.

“A good solutions story must reflect the four pillars of SOJO response, evidence, insight and limitation. Students should strive to write stories that drive impact,” Bivan said.

Yahuza Bawage, a journalist, who began practicing while in school, urged students to start writing early and build a portfolio that can open doors after graduation.

He also advised the students to form a union for campus journalists, which, he said, will serve as a platform for collaboration, capacity building and career development.

Participants at the training expressed appreciation to the organisers, describing the session as enlightening.

Amina Abdulkadir, one of the attendees, said it was her first time hearing about Solutions Journalism. “The training has helped me understand the concept and how to approach it correctly,” she noted.

Usman Hassan, a 400-level student, said he planned to share the knowledge with his junior colleagues and was eager to begin writing SOJO stories.

