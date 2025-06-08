FrieslandCampina WAMCO partners FG to establish a Dairy Academy in Nigeria

IN celebration of World Milk Day 2025 with the theme Lets Celebrate the Power of Dairy, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, producers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic, and Nunu Milk brands, has announced plans to establish a Dairy Academy in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in Nigeria. This initiative is designed to strengthen local capacity and expand Nigerias dairy sector sustainably.

The announcement was made by Roger Adou, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, during the 2025 World Milk Day Conference in Abuja, organized by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in partnership with dairy stakeholders and national institutions. The proposed Dairy Academy will be located on 20-hectare plots at Maya Farm in Oyo State, owned by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, and will serve as a specialized training hub for dairy farmers and service providers. The academy will deliver modern training in dairy farming, milk hygiene, animal health, and climate-smart agriculture.

The Dairy Academy will also offer flexible courses alongside an intensive Artificial Insemination (AI) course. To facilitate effective learning, the facility will be equipped with a 200-seat training hall, a laboratory, cow sheds, hay barns, silage storage, and essential farm machinery, including tractors, boom sprayers, harvesters, and manure spreaders.

FrieslandCampina WAMCOs Dairy Development model remains a prime example to accelerate a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2010, the initiative has expanded across seven states; Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Today, over 15,000 farmers are part of the network including women and youth who have been trained. 30 milk collection centres have been established to improve milk aggregation and cold chain reliability, with daily milk collection exceeding 40,000 litres at peak period.

The Company has prioritized veterinary health in collaboration with state agricultural authorities and the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, resulting in over 10,000 cattle vaccinations across host communities. Its investment in breed improvement is evident in the birth of more than 900 Girolando crossbreed calves to date, an important step toward increasing local yields.

Launched in April 2021, the Value4Dairy Consortium, the first business partner model of its kind in Nigeria, established three dairy zones in Oyo, Osun, and Abuja. Through this consortium, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and its partners have executed over 1,351 artificial inseminations with a 65% success rate. More than 3,300 farmers have been trained in Good Dairy Farming Practices (GDFP), and the initiative has facilitated the construction of three additional milk collection centres, 15 solar-powered coolers for fresh milk collection and 23 solar powered boreholes to support dairy hygiene. Furthermore, we have partnered with over 25 smallholder dairy farmers to support key initiatives in breed improvement, feed and pasture development. As part of this initiative, more than 10 farmers have each been allocated 5-hectare plots or more for pasture cultivation at the Fashola Hub within the 300-hectare development land allocated to FrieslandCampina WAMCO in Oyo State.

Speaking on the significance of this expansion, Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, stated, The establishment of a Dairy Academy represents a major leap forward in building the technical competencies and business knowledge of dairy farmers. We are committed to developing Nigeria into a centre of dairy excellence through sustainable backward integration and strategic partnerships.

The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, emphasized that the Dairy Academy will serve as a national resource for empowering rural farmers to improve milk quality and yield as well as provide sustainable employment opportunities.

Reinforcing this vision, Roger Adou remarked; “Our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development on the Dairy Academy builds on our long-term commitment to transform Nigerias dairy value chain. Empowering farmers with knowledge, modern technology, and sustainable practices is essential to building a self-sufficient dairy sector. FrieslandCampina WAMCO is committed to making affordable, high-quality milk accessible to every household.”

FrieslandCampina WAMCO reaffirms its vision to grow local sourcing, improve livelihoods of local farmers, and expand infrastructure, ensuring that the dairy sector becomes a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and national food security.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE