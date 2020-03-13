Friends, family, others fete Apostle Awolesi on 60th birthday

For the founding General Overseer of The Church of the Lord Revival Ministry (Inc.) Apostle Adetunji Olukorede Awolesi, March 5th is always a moment of celebration.

The erstwhile Corporate Affairs Manager of Lotus Plastics Ltd and now renowned spiritual leader’s 60th birthday party held at the Ewusi of Makun Palace Hall last Saturday in Sagamu was a convergence of who-is-who in Ogun State and beyond.

Apart from getting the blessings of a former governor of Ogun State and Asiwaju of Remo Christians, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at least, fourteen royal fathers among other notable clergymen and professionals were in attendance.

This rare kind of honour is usually bestowed on someone who’s truly worthy in the society.

Chairman, CAN, Ogun State, Bishop Dr Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, spoke highly of Apostle Awolesi who is the CAN Liaison Officer for Ogun East Senatorial District, adding that: “You also enjoyed a robust relationship with all the Traditional Rulers in Remoland where your territory as a Christian leader is unstained.”

Convener of the popular Pastor Explain This (PET) programme and PFN Zonal Secretary for South West, Nigeria, ‘Lanrewaju Adenekan, PhD, described Apostle Awolesi as a “stickler for a promoter of Christian unity, Awon Baba Maje’obaje niyen – should have been a befitting chieftaincy title but being a prince, he is above such titles. And talking about princehood, he has his used this special birth privilege to penetrate into the royalties around, sharing the gospel.”

His Excellency Gbenga Daniel described him as “a virtuous church leader who has remained steadfast in the service to the Lord and blessed with natural qualities of a true man of God.”

The royal fathers in attendance include Oba Timothy Oyesanya Akinsanya, Ewusi of Makun; Oba Samson Adekoya Adesanya, Onijagba of Ijagba; Oba Surv. Amidu Adetunji Osho, Alaye-Ode; Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, Onirolu of Irolu; Oba Samuel Lasisi Gisanrin, Odofin of Sonyindo; Oba Oladele Dawodu, Onigbepa of Igbepa; Oba Albert Mayungbe, Odemo of Isara; Oba Omosanya Akinyemi, Ebi of Idena; Oba Solagbade Tijani-Osokowu, Alado of Ado; Oba Odunayo Solarin, Oludotun of Idotun; Oba Solomon Adekunle Oyenuga, Alariye of Ariye; Oba Mukaila Olabinjo, Eleposo of Eposo; Oba Moshood Owodina, Oniraye of Iraye; Oba Jamiu Sule Onasipe, Onigode of Igode; Oba Olayinka Odumade, Onilaye of Ilaye and their wives.

Other dignitaries in attendance Revd Mrs F. T. Oduwusi, WOWICAN Chairperson, SouthWest; Pastor Kayode Johnson Onakoya, State Chairman, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN/PFN) Ogun State Chapter; Apostle Ahmed Bello Otaru, State Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter; Revd John Ebegbuna; Revd Emmanuel Ahove; Revd David Olusegun Oyeside, State General Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter.

Revd Samuel Olufemi Ajala; Pastor E.O.Orekoya; Revd. Dr. Nwachukwu Okorie; Revd Dr. Alex Adeola; Revd Adebisi Badejo; Revd Timothy Faniran; Pastor Sotubo I.D. A.; Revd Surv. Kayode Adekoya; Pastor Alexander Charity; Pastor Coleman Richrock; Deaconess Bisi Okugboye and Pastor Amos Ogunyemi among others.