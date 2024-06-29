There are things that death cannot touch’ The words of Jack Thorne signified the wish of the family and friends of late politician and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as they work to keep his legacies alive.

The Yemoja street, Oluyole, Ibadan home of the Ajimobis welcomed friends and associates of the late politician few days ago to the 4th fidau prayer in his honour.

It was a reunion ground for old friends, colleagues and students of the ‘Ajimobi Political School’ as they all gathered to honour their mentor and leader in a short prayer session organised by the family.

The likes of the FIRS boss, Dr Zacch Adedeji, Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Yunus Akintunde, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Senator Fatai Buhari, Sunday Dare and a lot of other dignitaries were spotted at the occasion.

The late Senator Ajimobi died four years ago from complications of COVID-19.

