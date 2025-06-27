Friends, family, associates converge for Abiola Ajimobi’s 5th memorial Fidau Prayer

When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him lies on the path of men’ Henry Longfellow in his quote captured the moment at the Oluyole, Ibadan home of the Ajimobis On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, where a gathering of family members, close friends, and political associates came together to commemorate the fifth remembrance prayer for the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The event marked the 5th anniversary of his passing on June 25, 2020.

Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi made history as the first governor in Oyo State to serve two consecutive terms (2011–2019). His legacy in effective governance, urban renewal, and youth mentorship continues to resonate deeply with citizens and political stakeholders alike.

The turnout was a demonstration of unity across party lines, with both APC and PDP dignitaries present.

The widow, Dr Florence Ajimobi, delivered a deeply emotional tribute, recalling how losing her husband for five years still feels fresh. She spoke of his role in her life, not just as a husband but as a mentor and confidant.

The governor’s son, Idris Ajimobi, now a Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu, shared that his father’s guidance still informs his daily life.

The cross-party gathering marks the ongoing respect and unity around Ajimobi’s legacy. His legacy of governance, urban renewal, and mentorship remains deeply celebrated.

The event also emphasised family resilience and the importance of unity in the political landscape.

