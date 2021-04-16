Friday Treat anchor, Rotimi Ige, wins Media edition of Nigerian Idol

Nigerian Tribune entertainment anchor and editor of the Friday Treat column, Rotimi Ige, has emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Bigi Media Idol, a replica of the Nigerian Idol reality TV show sponsored by Rite Foods, billed to start next week.

The management of Rite foods, in their statement said they decided to hold the ‘Media Idol’ event to put journalists in the spotlight, so they could experience first hand, what real contestants on the Idol experience.

For Ige, he had to beat nine other contestants in a singing competition before judges Obi Asika and DJ Sose, to emerge winner of the keenly contested competition, which held at the Radisson Blu hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the judges, his choice of songs, namely ‘Olufunmi’ by Styl Plus, ‘I wanna know’ by Joe and ‘African Queen’ by 2baba, put him ahead of the competition, coupled with his stage charisma and crowd pulling performances.

For winning, Ige was rewarded with a cash prize of N250,000, while the first and second runner-ups were give N150,000 and N100,000 with Bigi products; the seven other contestants were given N50,000 each.

In addition to the win, the CEO of travel and tours agency, UFITFLY, Evangelist Ajibola Ogunkeyede, rewarded Rotimi Ige with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai and Kenya scheduled for July.

