Fresh political realignment as ZLP, Ladoja group join APC in Oyo

The twist and turns in the Oyo State political landscape took another turn on Tuesday, as the entire existing structure of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Ladoja Political Group dissolved into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

This resolution was reached at a stakeholders meeting of the Oyo State ZLP and Ladoja political group held at the ZLP’s office at Samonda, Ibadan.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting directed all members of the ZLP and Ladoja political group to partake in the ongoing membership registration exercise of the APC through the 351 wards of the 33 local government areas of the state.

The communiqué was signed by Elder Kola Olaniyan, Honourable Bimbo Adepoju, Barrister Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Mr Waheed Akanbi, Rt. Hon. Adeolu Adeleke, Engineer Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Engineer A. M. Olaniyan, Mrs Monisola Tegbe, Mrs Serifat Tanimowo, Honourable Kola Olabiyi and Alhaji Wahab Oyelade.

Among others, members of the ZLP and the Ladoja Political Group were directed to henceforth terminate all Ward, Local Government or Exco meetings and immediately start attending APC meetings at their respective Wards and Local Governments.

Notwithstanding the collapse of the ZLP structure into the APC, the meeting passed a vote of confidence on its leader Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the executive council steering the affairs of the ZLP, Ladoja Political Group and Ladoja’s loyalists.

The communiqué read: “The entire existing structure of the ZLP and Ladoja Political Group in Oyo State immediately dissolve into the APC.

“All members of ZLP and Ladoja Political Group are hereby directed to partake in the ongoing membership registration exercise of the APC throughout the 351 Wards of the 33 local governments of Oyo State.

“All ZLP members and Ladoja Political Group joining the APC have been assured that they will enjoy the same rights, privileges and benefits accruing to existing APC members.

“Directs all ZLP members and Ladoja Political Group to henceforth terminate all Ward, Local Government or Exco meetings and immediately start attending APC meetings at their respective Wards and Local Governments.

“The attention of all members is directed to the decision of the National Executive Committee of the APC which granted waivers to all new members or those desirous of joining APC.

“By the said APC NEC resolution of 8th December 2020 all members whether new or existing shall immediately be entitled and qualified to contest for the party and elective positions within APC without the need for a qualification period.

“The meeting passed a vote of confidence in our revered leader High Chief Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and other leaders and the executive steering the affairs of the ZLP, Ladoja Political Group and Ladoja loyalists.”

“Henceforth, the APC and ZLP media teams should adopt a common criticism agenda.”

