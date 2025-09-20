Fresh moves to secure IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s release

…Onoh wants Tinubu to release him to Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Azuta-Mbata

…Proposes South-East traditional rulers, led by Obi of Onitsha, sign undertaking with NSA, heads of security agencies

A fresh bid to secure freedom for the incarcerated leader of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on compassionate grounds, may have begun.

This emerged on Saturday, following a plea by a former spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the South-East, Denge Josef Onoh to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release two eminent citizens from the South East: the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and the president general of of the apex igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

Onoh, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, called on President Tinubu to release Kanu to those leaders as part of the ongoing deliberate efforts at fostering inclusive governance, national healing, and conflict resolution.

Onoh explained that he was making the “constructive plea on behalf of the Igbo people and the broader Nigerian family,” stating that Kanu’s incarceration amid charges of terrorism and treasonable felony has worsened insecurity and allowed criminals to masquerade as separatists, fueling violence, economic sabotage.”

He further opined that the prolonged detention of the IPOB leader since “his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in 2021″has cast a long shadow over the South-East.

“His incarceration, amid charges of terrorism and treasonable felony, has not only exacerbated insecurity but also allowed opportunistic criminals to masquerade as separatists, fueling violence, economic sabotage, and the displacement of our people.

Onoh commended the President for the timely diplomatic efforts of the government that led to the quick trial and conviction of the Finland-based self-acclaimed factional leader of the gang of IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Onoh lauded especially the leadership of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on the efforts that culminated in the conviction of the IPOB factional leader.

Onoh said he is aware that President Tinubu realizes that the release of Kanu is not merely a legal or humanitarian imperative but also a strategic pathway to de-escalate tensions, unmask genuine agitators from bandits, and restore investor confidence in the South-East.

He said recent calls from some prominent citizens, including the Ambassador Bianca and the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general Worldwide, Senator Azuta-Mbata, underscored the urgency of releasing Kanu, emphasising that his freedom would improve security and enable him to attend to his deteriorating health.

Part of the statement read: “In this spirit, I respectfully urge Mr President to exercise your constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy and release Mazi Kanu unconditionally—but with a deliberate handover into the personal custody of two exemplary figures: Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Senator John Azuta-Mbata.

“This approach would transform a potentially divisive act into a unifying gesture, ensuring that Mazi Kanu’s reintegration serves the collective good rather than narrow ambitions,” he stated.

Onoh said his choice of the two personalities was deliberate “because it’s rooted in their unassailable integrity, deep-rooted commitment to Igbo heritage, and proven track record as non-partisan stewards of peace—qualities that will shield this process from exploitation by self-serving politicians in the South-East who might otherwise leverage his release to advance individual electoral or factional interests.

“The majority of the president’s associates from the South-East are politicians and not friends, and not up to two percent have his interest at heart but rather promote his interest to serve their personal benefits,” Onoh claimed.

“Firstly, my choice of Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu isn’t based on the fact she’s my immediate elder sister or family ties, but rather as the widow of the Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the architect of Biafran resilience and a symbol of Igbo identity.

“Bianca embodies the moral authority and diplomatic finesse needed to guide Mazi Kanu toward constructive dialogue.

“Her recent appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs positions her uniquely to bridge federal and regional divides, while her public vows to ‘do whatever it takes’ to secure his release demonstrate her personal stake in South-East stability.

“Bianca has repeatedly highlighted how Mazi Kanu’s detention has enabled criminals to hijack the IPOB narrative; she has always argued that his freedom would ‘separate genuine freedom fighters from those causing mayhem’ and reclaim Igboland from existential threats.

“So, handing him over to her ensures oversight by a figure of national stature, insulated from local politicking, and aligned with your administration’s vision for national healing,” Onoh added.

“Secondly, my nomination of Senator John Azuta-Mbata isn’t only based on the fact we share a long bond and personal grief when we lost a close friend in the early 2000s, whom we both shared a strong bond of brotherhood Emmanuel Ibegbu of blessed memory, but rather as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Mbata represents the authentic voice of Ndigbo; he has consistently advocated not for division but for equity within Nigeria’s federation.

“His recent appeals for Mazi Kanu’s release—framed as essential for medical treatment and a “political solution” with “no serious advantage” to the government in prolonged detention—reflect a statesmanlike focus on welfare and reconciliation.

“Unlike partisan actors, Senator Mbata’s role transcends electoral cycles, allowing him to facilitate community reintegration without the taint of personal ambition.

“He is one of the few distinguished Nigerians I can vouch for with certainty and confidence.

“His leadership in mobilising Ndigbo for civic duties, such as voter registration, further proves his dedication to democratic participation over separatist extremes.

“By entrusting Mazi Kanu to these custodians, Mr. President, you would preempt any risk of his release being politicised by South-East politicians eyeing 2027 polls or internal rivalries. “I live amongst these southeast politicians, I can boldly tell you Mr. President, I know them more than you do; I know their history and antecedents.

“They are my Igbo brothers and sisters, and we speak the same language, so most of them will hate me for this statement to you because they thrive on the chaos to promote their political ambitions.

“Both nominees lack the baggage of active partisanship—Bianca as a federal appointee and Mbata as a cultural apex leader—and possess the gravitas to enforce conditions like renouncing violence, engaging in dialogue, and supporting your administration’s peace initiatives.

“This handover would signal your commitment to inclusive federalism, honour the South-East contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, and align with global best practices for resolving separatist tensions through trusted mediators.

“Each governor of the South-East state shall nominate the chairman of the traditional rulers council of their respective states, which will be led by the Obi of Onitsha, to sign the undertaking with the NSA and heads of all security agencies present.

“Finally, Mr. President, the confidence you had in me to be your voice in the South-East has been my greatest honour and that confidence is greater than any political office, it signifies trust, capability and leadership.

“You have never found me wanting, and you never will. the time for bold, compassionate leadership is now.

“Releasing Mazi Kanu under these safeguards would not only quench the fires of agitation but also fortify the Renewed Hope agenda, proving that Nigeria’s unity thrives on justice, not coercion.

“I stand ready to support this process in any capacity and beseech you to act swiftly.”

