Fresh crisis hits 2Face as singer postpones London show over alleged arrest

•Medical emergency stopped me from performing —2Face

2Face Idibia’s plan to rekindle his connection with UK fans ended on a sour note as his highly anticipated London show failed to take place.

The abrupt cancellation immediately set off a storm of reactions, with speculation and rumors overshadowing the official explanation.

The celebrated singer, who has been in the spotlight for both his personal and professional life, was at the center of fresh controversy when reports circulated that he had been arrested in the UK.

Social media platforms were awash with claims that the cancellation was linked to an altercation involving his new wife, Natasha.

The organizers of the concert remained silent in the immediate aftermath, fuelling frustration among ticket holders who had traveled and paid to see the star perform.

Many turned to social media to vent, demanding refunds and accusing both 2Face and the promoters of poor communication.

Amid the confusion, 2Face broke his silence to directly address the swirling rumour.

In a video message, he firmly denied being arrested and dismissed the reports as false.

According to him, the show could not hold because of a sudden health challenge.

“I was not arrested. That’s a lie. I had a medical emergency, and that was why the show had to be postponed,” he explained, while expressing regret to fans who had been left disappointed by the turn of events.

His reaction, however, has not entirely calmed the debate.

While fans expressed relief that he was not in legal trouble and wished him a quick recovery, others insisted that the lack of clear communication from the event organizers had created room for damaging speculation.