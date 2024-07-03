As part of strategic move aimed to better serve the extensive Francophone African market, Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and leading manufacturer of top-quality glass packaging solutions, crowns and crates in West and Central Africa, has announced the launch of the French language version of its website.

The move is in order to further strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering superior glass packaging solutions across various sectors; as Beta Glass continues to grow its presence in Africa as a leading glass packaging manufacturer, the addition of French to its official website marks a significant milestone.

This development facilitates French-speaking customers and partners and ensures they can easily access detailed information about products and services, fostering more effective communication and stronger connections.

According to Darren Bennett-Voci, the CEO of Beta Glass, “We are delighted to launch the French version of the Beta Glass website, which reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our clients across Africa.

“This latest update aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our African markets. Beta Glass is deeply committed to inclusivity and customer satisfaction. Our strategic initiatives focus on expanding our footprint in Francophone Africa, providing localised support and tailored solutions,” he added.

The new French version of the website offers comprehensive information on Beta Glass’ wide range of glass containers, innovative solutions, and sustainability initiatives. It also provides insights into the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices and recycling initiatives, as well as the latest news, developments and success stories.

As a member of the Frigoglass Group, Beta Glass harnesses advanced technology and innovative practices to deliver sustainable and quality packaging solutions. With a strong presence in West and Central Africa, Beta Glass is committed to driving progress and setting new standards in the glass container manufacturing industry for the markets of the African continent.

