A French criminal court has convicted three former police officers over the beating of Black music producer Michel Zecler, recognising racist motivation in the assault and sentencing the officers to prison terms.

The ruling, delivered by a Paris criminal court, relates to an incident in November 2020 in which Zecler was assaulted by officers inside his music studio.

According to reporting by Le Monde, the court found the officers guilty of aggravated group assault and falsifying an official report in an attempt to conceal their actions.

The judges also recognised racism as an aggravating circumstance, finding that racial abuse was used during the assault and that the discriminatory element applied to the officers involved.

The officers had previously denied wrongdoing, but the court considered Zecler’s testimony and accounts from witnesses, which undermined the officers’ version of events.

The ruling also involved allegations of unlawful entry, with one officer separately convicted on that charge.

The court handed down prison sentences of five years to each of the three former officers, although portions of the sentences were suspended. The unsuspended terms ranged from one to two years, with one officer reportedly eligible for house arrest.

The officers were also permanently barred from serving in the police force, according to the report.

The case attracted national attention in France after footage of the assault emerged, triggering public debate over police conduct, racism and accountability within law enforcement.

Zecler’s lawyers criticised aspects of the sentences but welcomed the court’s recognition of the racist nature of the violence, describing the ruling as potentially significant for future cases involving allegations of police abuse.

The verdict comes amid continuing debate in France over police accountability, discrimination and the treatment of minority communities.

Advocates have argued that recognising racial motivation in cases of police violence could help victims seek justice and challenge practices that undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

The ruling could also influence how French courts approach similar cases involving alleged racial abuse by police officers.

(lemonde)