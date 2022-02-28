French embassy supports NGO to honour women in film industry 

French Embassy’s PISCCA Programme in Nigeria in collaborative support to The Girls’ Voices Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has set to honour deserving individuals and professionals particularly women in the film industry in Nigeria.

The group pointed out that women in the Nigerian movie industry tell the best of stories, but they are disadvantaged and unable to thrive seamlessly in the industry.

It therefore disclosed that this is part of efforts to recognise and celebrate the immense contributions of women to the film industry.

In collaboration with other partners, including TS TV Africa, the Congo Embassy, Zenith Bank Plc, Aero Contractors, the non-governmental organisation will host the Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) in Abuja in March 2022

The Festival Director, Carolyn Seaman, said that the maiden edition of the awards, aside from applying the highest ethical and professional standards in selecting the award recipients out of over 3,000 films submission from over 130 countries, will also present a programme curated to female filmmakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria and around the world.

The global recognition of outstanding filmmakers in 16 award categories will include: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Short, Best Animation Short, Best Student Film, Best Child Actress and much more.