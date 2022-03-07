French Embassy partners NGO to recognise 18 women in maiden film festival

The French Embassy PISCCA Programme in Nigeria in partnership with Girls Voices Initiative’s Girl Nation Academy has recognized no fewer than 18 women in the film industry around the world

The Award Festival which is tagged Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN), was a bid to recognise women in the film industry and part of activities to mark International Women’s Day in Nigeria.

A Ukrainian filmmaker, Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko, is one of those who were honoured with an award for the best pictures in her movie, Carol of the Bells Morgunets-Isaenko in Abuja, Nigeria

Other 17 female filmmakers received awards for various categories including best short film, best costume, best lightening among many others

Representatives of different countries receiving the award on behalf of Morgunets-Isaenko in solidarity with Ukraine

All the ambassadors of various countries in Nigeria who were present at the event including the French Ambassador represented by Rafael Pont, head of cooperation and cultural affairs at the embassy and Esmond Reid, the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria received the award on behalf of Morgunets-Isaenko.

The festival director, Carolyn Seaman, said the premier WIFFEN is in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day, themed “Break The Bias: Imagine a gender-equal world”.

The IWD2022 aims to project a world that would be free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Seaman said like the IWD, the WIFFEN 2022 is focused on encouraging female filmmakers across the country to be at their best in their crafts.

Seaman said: “For us, this is a journey that started in 2019 with the French Embassy in Nigeria as we’ve been training young talent and female filmmakers.

“For the Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria, we put out a call and we received over 3,000 film submissions from over 130 countries around the world.”

Other awardees are w event are: Best Short – Margaux Fazio – Switzerland, Best Picture – Carol of the Bells, Best Documentary Feature – Daighters of Eve – Zanah Thirus – USA, Best Documentary Short – The Story of All of Us Women – Itxaso Diaz – Spain, Best Student Film – La Foto Perfetta – Eleonora Mozzi – Italy with an additional €1000 award presented by the French Embassy, Best Director – The Letter Room – Elvira Lind – USA, Best Actress – Freedom Come -Maggie Osuome – Nigeria, Best Animation Short Film – I AM – Shafigheh Asani – Iran, Best Original Score – Last Days of Summer – Zaneta Rydzewska -Poland, Best Lighting – Brave Little Army – Carine Zahner – Canada, Best Costume – Dolapo is Fine – Martelle Hunt – United Kingdom, Best Production Design – The Call of Water – Siena Tone – USA, Best Child Actress – Phoenix – Kenza Ben Dhiab – Tunisia, Best Editing – Plastic Dream – Hande Yildirimer – Turkey, Best Cinematographer – Dana – Claudia Rodriguez – Spain, Best Sound Design – Arising – Jessica Gallant – USA, Outstanding Juror Award – Helene Pont – France, Inspiring Filmmaker Award – Last Meal – Carolina Castilho – USA.

