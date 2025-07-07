French Air traffic control strikes disrupt 1,500 flights across Europe

Almost 300,000 travellers have faced delays and cancellations as a result of a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers.

The strike, which began on Wednesday, led to the cancellation of nearly 1,500 flights across Europe.

Airlines such as EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways, Lufthansa and Air France were heavily impacted.

EasyJet cancelled 274 flights over the two days, with 150 cancellations on Thursday alone.

Ryanair initially cancelled 170 flights but later raised that figure to 468, affecting around 70,000 passengers.

The strike was organised by two unions protesting understaffing, outdated equipment and poor working conditions.

Although not all unions joined, the disruption spread widely, affecting flights across and over French airspace.

In Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Beauvais airports cancelled 40 percent of scheduled flights.

Nice was hit even harder, with half of all flights scrapped.

Other cities like Lyon and Marseille saw around 30 percent of flights cancelled.

French aviation authorities warned that delays would continue beyond the strike.

Travellers at major airports in France, Spain and the UK faced long queues and packed terminals.

At London’s St Pancras, Eurostar services were also delayed due to unrelated track issues.

British Airways responded by using larger aircraft to accommodate stranded passengers.

EasyJet advised customers to check its Flight Tracker for real-time updates.

Lufthansa and Air France reduced short-haul services, though Air France said long-haul flights were unaffected.

The timing of the strike, just as France’s summer holidays begin, left many families frustrated.

Some passengers had to buy costly train tickets after their flights were cancelled.

Others waited for hours at airports with little information or support.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called the strike “shocking” and accused unions of holding the public hostage.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said the strike would cost airlines millions and called the action unacceptable.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticised the EU for failing to protect overflights that don’t land in France.

He argued that flights passing through French airspace should be allowed even during strikes.

Travellers are urged to monitor flight status frequently and arrive early at airports.

Using hand luggage is advised to avoid check-in and baggage claim delays.

Passengers should prepare laptops and liquids properly to speed up security checks.

Cancelled flights qualify for refunds, but not EU compensation due to the strike being an extraordinary circumstance.

Some travel insurance policies may cover additional costs like hotels or missed connections.

The strikes were led by UNSA-ICNA and USAC-CGT, two unions demanding urgent reforms in air traffic control.

They are calling for more staff, better tools, and an end to what they call toxic management.

The strike involved 272 controllers out of roughly 1,000 on duty.

Officials say the equipment used in French air traffic control is outdated and overstretched.

There are concerns about safety and near-misses, such as one recently reported in Bordeaux.

More strikes could follow if no agreement is reached, adding pressure to Europe’s already busy travel season.

Passengers are advised to remain flexible, stay informed, and check airline updates before heading to the airport.

