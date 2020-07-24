Freestyle Unlocked Africa 2020 extended

Feet’ N’ Tricks International, the organisers of the ‘Freestyle Unlocked Africa 2020’ has announced that it would be extending its ongoing virtual freestyle football championship.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, 2020, by Valentine Ozigbo, the chairman of Feet’ N’ Tricks International, he revealed the reasons for the competition’s extension which was originally slated to close on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

“We are impressed with the intensity of engagement with our platform by freestylers across the continent,” Ozigbo said as he revealed that African Freestyle Football Championship Finale will now hold on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

“With discussions with our headline promoters MTN Nigeria and partners, World Freestyle Football Association, we have taken this decision to extend the closing date of the competition,” Ozigbo added.

Over 200 entries have been made for the competition, from 21 countries in Africa, and we also recorded an increase in female participation. These statistics confirm that sport is one of the fastest-growing types of football on the continent.

“We are doing this to promote excellence among the freestylers in Africa and encourage them to up their game towards winning the World Freestyle Champ title in the shortest possible time.

“The grand prize for the Nigerian championships of the ‘Freestyle Unlocked Africa 2020’ is N150,000, the second place prize is N100,000 while the third-place prize is N50,000. Also, all the top eight contestants from Nigeria who enter for the contest, 16 in total, will receive a cash reward of N20,000 each.”

The Nigerian freestyle football championship finale will be held tomorrow, July 25, 2020.

“This extension also promises more excitement for fans and freestylers, and will also allow more robust production and quality of content given the enormity of the entries,” the statement read.

