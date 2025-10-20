FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Commuters stranded as security barricades paralyse movement in Abuja

The Commuters across Federal Capital Territory on Monday were left stranded as a result of heavy barricades mounted by combined security operatives at strategic points causing traffic snarl.

The blockade is to restrict movement following the planned protest being spearheaded by Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and other activists demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Many workers in the capital city from Keffi-Nyanya axis returned to their homes in anger after waiting for several hours and unable to access their workplaces because of the gridlock stretching from AYA to Mararaba in Karu local government in Nassarawa.

Combined security operatives of Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps and soldiers barricaded the Keffi-Nyanya expressway at different points making it difficult for free flow of traffic.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the barricades were mounted at Nyanya-Mararaba boundary checkpoint and Kugbo military checkpoint.

Similar frustrating experiences were reported at Bwari, Dutse and parts of Kubwa and the Airport road as commuters spent hours in traffic jam while many of them were unable to access the city centre.

Many residents of FCT feared that the protest could spark violence just like what happened during ENDSARS protest and advised their loved ones to stay indoors.

A civil servant working at the Federal Secretariat, Josiah Odu, told Nigerian Tribune at the Mararaba-Nyanya checkpoint that he would return home for the gridlock to subside before going to work later.

He wondered why security agencies would have to block all roads into the capital city for a peaceful protest to demand release of Nnamdi Kanu.

