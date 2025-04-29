Freedom fighting, my fundamental right, Kanu tells Court

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has insisted before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that his fight for the emancipation of the South East, South-South, and parts of Benue and Kogi is his fundamental right and not terrorism as alleged by the federal government.

Kanu in his statement made to the operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) in Lagos on October 15, 2015, made it clear that freedom fighting is not a crime in any part of the world, including Nigeria because it is a fundamental right.

In the statement read out in the open court, presided by Justice James Omotosho on Tuesday and admitted as an exhibit, the detained IPOB said he was interrogated by the DSS without the presence of his lawyer as required by law.

He claimed not to be involved in any violence in any part of the country because he has not been linked with anyone.

The statement was brought to the Court by DSS while the lawyer to the federal government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN applied that it should be read in the open court.

Following a no objection from Kanu’s legal team, the statement was read by a DSS operative who is testifying as a Prosecution Witness code-named, PWAAA for the federal government.

Apart from the statement, the video recordings of the interrogations of Kanu were played in the open court and admitted as exhibits due to no objection from Kanu’s legal team.

Apart from the statement and the video clips, four suite cases that contained various items recovered in the hotel room where Kanu was arrested on October 15, 2015, were also brought to court and admitted as exhibits.

The four suite cases contained personal belongings of the defendant, especially the Biafra radio equipment.

In the statement and video clips, Kanu admitted establishing Radio Biafra in London where it was registered, and however, admitted not registering the radio station with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) because there was no need for it.