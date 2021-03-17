Free Education: Kano Government enrols 3.8m pupils

The Kano State Government in its effort to make education available to pupils in the State said it had registered over 3.8 million pupils in schools since the inception of the free and compulsory education programme in the state.

This was just as the body said on Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention, the state had expended over N6 billion under the 2018/2019 programmes.

However, while speaking with pressmen on Wednesday, the Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Danlami Hayyo, disclosed that the pupils were enrolled into the schools across the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the programme recorded significant improvements in the enrolment and retention in school, noting that the people of the state had accepted and enrolled their wards in schools.

His words, “The people accepted the free education programme, and the state government constructed additional classrooms and established more schools to decongest classrooms and expand the scope of enrollment,”

Hayyo added that the projects included the construction of over 670 classroom blocks, 100 toilets and the renovation of 927 classrooms.

“We have also contributed to the 2021 UBEC marching grant to access the fund, work on the project is expected to begin in 2021.

He then listed other projects to include the provision of 43,274 classroom furniture and distribution of 36 motorcycles and a bus for quality assurance services in schools.

“We are yet to start the 2020 UBEC project work plan, the state government paid its counterpart fund to the project after complying with due process, but we received only N700 million of the fund.

