Free cataract surgery to mark Bishop Mike Okonkwo at 80

NIGERIANS with cataracts or other clouding of the natural lens of their eyes, which can seriously impair vision, will be screened and then undergo surgery at the Eye Foundation Ikorodu in Lagos.

Five hundred free eye surgeries were part of the events planned to commemorate the 80th birthday of Dr. Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

To be screened, potential beneficiaries will be expected to pick up the registration form at TREM International headquarters, Obanikoro, Lagos, and in all TREM branches in Lagos, or fill out the form online at bit.ly/bmo500eyes.

Chairman of Bishop Mike Okonkwo (BMO) @80 Committee, in a release, said offering free surgeries was not only to restore vision and enhance the quality of life for 500 individuals, but also to take a proactive step towards reducing the burden of preventable blindness.

He declared, “Cataract is a leading cause of blindness globally. It disproportionately affects low-income individuals, who may lack the financial means to seek treatment. By offering these surgeries at no cost, we seek not only to restore vision and enhance the quality of life for 500 individuals, but also to take a proactive step towards reducing the burden of preventable blindness.

“This compassionate approach aligns with Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s commitment to contribute to community well-being and human development.

“Other major activities lined up to celebrate Dr. Mike Okonkwo include the 2025 Mike Okonkwo annual lecture series, with the theme “The Nigeria of Our Dream: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder, to be delivered by Prof. Yomi Osibanjo, Nigeria’s former Vice-President, and Major-General Ike Nwachukwu as the chairman of the lecture in Lagos.

“Also, the opening ceremony for the Mike Okonkwo Football Tournament will kick off at the Nigerian Institute of Sports (NIS) National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos and 44 grassroots football clubs will be competing in the tournament.”

Dr. Mike Okonkwo is a versatile man of God with over 50 years of dedicated service, a dynamic conference speaker, crusade evangelist, author, television and radio host, a strong and respected voice in Nigeria and globally, and an advocate of balanced Christianity.

