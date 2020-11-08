Free 253 of 361 #EndSARS protesters in custody, Lagos Attorney General tells courts

Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has asked the courts to immediately free 253 out of the 361 #EndSARS protesters arrested by the Police in the state.

The Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Onigbanjo said the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had assessed the temporary charges filed against the #EndSARS protesters by the police and found no prima facie evidence that they committed any crime.

The Attorney-General explained the Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of 361 arrested #EndSARS protesters to the DPP for legal advice between November 4 and 5, 2020.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others will be despatched to court on Monday, 9th November 2020.

“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police,” Onigbanjo stated.

He assured the public that the Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.

