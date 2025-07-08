FRC advocates financial discipline, transparency by 36 states, LGs

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has called for accelerated application and domestication of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) across the 36 states of the Federation to strengthen debt control and promote fiscal transparency.

The Chairman of the FRC, Mr Victor Muruako, made the call while speaking at the 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance organised by the Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Abuja at the weekend, stressing that effective debt management and transparent fiscal practices are critical pillars for sustainable national development.

Speaking on the topic, “Debt Control and Transparency in Fiscal Matters: The Imperative of Operationalising the Fiscal Responsibility Act Across the States,” Muruako highlighted the pressing need to address the country’s rising subnational debt levels and fragmented fiscal governance landscape.

According to the chairman, before the FRA’s enactment in 2007, Nigeria grappled with a “boom-bust” fiscal cycle characterised by unsustainable borrowing, lack of a savings culture, poor intergovernmental fiscal relations, and minimal transparency. He cited staggering pre-2005 external debt figures exceeding \$34 billion and widespread uncoordinated expenditure as evidence of the country’s past fiscal ills.

He noted that while the Federal Government responded by enacting the FRA to enforce budget discipline, set debt limits, and improve accountability, only 26 out of 36 states have adopted similar fiscal responsibility laws, and even fewer have operationalised them effectively.

“The fragmented implementation of the FRA at the state level undermines national fiscal stability and perpetuates unsustainable debt burdens,” he warned.

Muruako outlined key pillars for achieving effective debt control at subnational levels, including the establishment of independent monitoring agencies, strict adherence to borrowing limits, prudent project selection, robust debt management units, and regular debt sustainability analyses. He stressed the importance of timely and accurate fiscal reporting, open budgeting, public access to financial data, and active citizen engagement to reinforce transparency and accountability.

The chairman further called for harmonised frameworks between national and state fiscal governance structures, joint monitoring and reporting mechanisms, and enhanced information-sharing platforms.

In charting a way forward, Muruako proposed comprehensive legislative advocacy to amend and strengthen the FRA, intensified efforts for full domestication in remaining states, targeted technical support programmes, and leveraging digital platforms for real-time fiscal data dissemination. He also recommended the introduction of incentives for state compliance, similar to the SFTAS (States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability) programme.

The session concluded with a rousing call to action, urging all stakeholders to unite in promoting fiscal responsibility, curbing unsustainable debt, and fostering greater transparency across all levels of government.

“Let us commit to enhancing transparency, curbing unsustainable debt, and fostering unprecedented fiscal coordination for a fiscally responsible and accountable Nigeria,” Muruako stated.

The conference brought together lawmakers, state officials, fiscal policy experts, and civil society actors to discuss strategies for strengthening public accounts and fiscal governance across the federation.

