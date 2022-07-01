Fraudulent documents, increased demand responsible for delay of South African Visa to Nigerians ― Consul-General

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
The South African Consul General in Nigeria, Mr Darkey Africa has revealed that the submission of fraudulent documents is responsible for the delay in the issuance of South African visas to Nigerians.

Darkey added that the other reason for the delay is the high demand for the visa. He made this revelation known to Tribune Online in a chat yesterday.

Meanwhile, Africa noted that the delay would be well managed if straightforward applications are made.

“You would go through the documents thoroughly. If people submit straightforward documents, there will be no delay I can tell you that.

“You know the demands for South African visas is quite high and the turnover takes too long because people submit fraudulent documents.

“I have met the then President of Travel Agents. We made a presentation to them. We showed them the frequency of fraudulent applications as opposed to those who are compliant.

“We told them if we eliminate this, the turnover will be as quick as imagined.” He said.


“There is probably a misunderstanding. The rules and conditions for applications are the same.

“You would have to comply with the requirements. If you comply, you would be issued the visa.” He said.

