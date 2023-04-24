The Lagos State Examinations Board, on Monday, raised the alarm cautioning schools, students and their parents not to fall prey to an impostor, who allegedly acting on behalf of the board to collect N5,000 fee for practicals from each of the candidates, who want to sit for this year’s basic education certificate examination (BECE).

BECE is being organised by the Lagos State government as a terminal examination for all the JSS 3 students in both public and the approved private schools in the state.

The board which conducts the exam on behalf of the state government, says it did not appoint any agent to collect any money on its behalf for the exam and therefore the person who is purportedly acting on its behalf and with a name and personal account being circulated around for candidates to pay the money into is a scammer.

The director of the board, Orunsolu Adebayo, who gave this explanation in a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the board, Bakare Fatai, said candidates registration for this year’s BECE in the state is strictly online.

He emphasised that aside that the board did not at anytime authorise any individual or agents to collect any money on its behalf for the exam, the board is also not charging a separate fee for practicals.

He said the exam fee for all candidates is paid directly to the board online using dedicated bank accounts and no prospective candidate is expected to do otherwise let alone fall into the hands of fraudsters.