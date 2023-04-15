The anti-fraud mechanism put in place by the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, to sanitize the judiciary system in Kogi state, especially the High Court of Justice, has detected syndicate behind the issuance of fake enrolment orders.

The Chief Judge is not taking lightly the discovery that has just been made of a syndicate behind the issuance of court Enrolment Orders to the public and has directed that the culprits be investigated by the police.

Preliminary investigations show that Court Enrolment Orders were being issued without passing through the required process of formal application to the court for issuance of same by recipients.

According to the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Jubril Oladimeji Ibrahim Esq., the crime, which may have been going on for only God knows when was detected through the meticulous effort of the Chief Judge’s eagle-eyed detective mechanism that has been deployed within the system and the public in order to detect untoward activities relating to justice administration in the state.

He said the mechanisms have been deployed without the knowledge of the staff of the institution and the general public.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate which has been operating mainly in Lokoja, the state capital, has its tentacle spread across the state and specializes in forging and issuing documents that are supposedly issued by the court.

He said the breakthrough was a result of the immediate response and the necessary actions taken to bring culprits to book when information on the dastardly act was first broken to the Chief Judge.

This, according to the CR, led to the invitation of a former President of the Upper Area Court I, Lokoja, Tenimu Muhammed Esq, who is currently an Assistant Director in his office.

He is presently facing a disciplinary trial before the Judicial Service Commission of the state. He purportedly granted and signed Enrolled Order made without any Proceeding or Application.

Two other staff of the High Court. Abdullahi Adams and Umar Muhammed, have been arrested and are being investigated by the police.

Following this development, the Chief Judge has warned all staff of the Judiciary to desist from acts capable of tarnishing their personal image and that of the Judiciary.





He reiterated that the Council of Judges’ mission of restoring the institution’s integrity and sanctity was sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

He maintained that the newly established Intelligence Gathering Unit of the High Court of Justice would be further empowered to be more proactive in the discharge of its mandate.

In the same vein, the Chief Registrar disclosed that the era of covering up for any officer found wanting or of dereliction of duty was over and urged all staff to maintain the highest level of decorum, discipline and sense of responsibility and dedication to duty.

He said the handwriting is now clearly on the wall that the current leadership was not ready to compromise on matters of integrity and the good image of the institution.

He, therefore, urged all staff to adjust to the new order.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…