France to ban smoking on beaches, parks, bus shelters from Sunday

Starting Sunday, France will implement a nationwide ban on smoking in public outdoor spaces such as beaches, parks, public gardens, and bus shelters, as part of efforts to protect children from second-hand smoke.

According to a decree published in the government’s official gazette on Saturday, the smoking ban will also apply outside libraries, swimming pools, and schools.

However, electronic cigarettes were not specifically mentioned in the new regulation.

Violators will face a fine of €135 ($158).

“Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children,” said Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin in May, emphasising the “right of children to breathe pure air.”

Café terraces are exempt from the ban.

France records an estimated 75,000 tobacco-related deaths annually.

A recent survey shows strong public backing for tighter restrictions, with 62% of French respondents supporting a ban on smoking in public places.

