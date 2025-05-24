France: Eight found guilty in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery case

Nearly a decade after reality TV star, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room, eight of ten defendants have been found guilty in connection with the high-profile 2016 heist.

The verdict, delivered by a panel of judges and jurors in a Paris courtroom on May 23, 2025, marked a long-awaited conclusion to the chilling case.

The sentences ranged from three to eight years in prison, although most were suspended, and none of the defendants will return to jail due to time already served and their clean records since the robbery.

Two of the accused were acquitted, and the convicted parties have 10 days to appeal.

Kardashian, informed of the ruling, has chosen not to appeal.

Her lawyer, Leonor Hennerick, stated that Kardashian is satisfied with the verdict and intends to move forward with her life and legal advocacy work.

The robbery, dubbed the work of the “grandpa gang” due to the advanced age of many suspects, saw five masked men posing as police officers invade Kardashian’s hotel suite. They stole over $6 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from then-husband Kanye West.

During the trial, Kardashian recalled fearing for her life, saying she was tied up and locked in a bathroom as the men raided her belongings.

The case captivated global attention not only because of Kardashian’s celebrity status, but also for the brazen nature of the crime.

It also raised questions about celebrity security and the power of social media, as Kardashian’s public sharing of her location may have helped the thieves plan the attack.

With the verdict delivered and justice served, Kardashian can now close one of the darkest chapters of her life.

(GMA)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE