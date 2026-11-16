Cyberattack exposes personal data of 22 million people in France

A cyberattack on Maileva, a digital subsidiary of France’s national postal operator, La Poste Group, has exposed the personal data of approximately 22 million people, according to French media reports.

The large-scale breach reportedly occurred in mid-September, targeting Maileva, which operates under La Poste’s digital services branch, Docaposte.

French newspapers Le Figaro and La Tribune reported on Sunday that the incident affected nearly 39 million mail references before duplicate records were removed, leaving about 22 million individuals potentially impacted.

The scale of the breach is equivalent to roughly one-third of France’s population, making it one of the largest reported data leaks in the country’s history.

Reports citing information from cybersecurity platform Cyberattaque.org said the affected organisations included social housing providers such as Flandre Opale Habitat and Alteal, as well as medical laboratories and patients of Foch Hospital in Suresnes.

The hackers reportedly gained access to the contents of certain payment reminder letters, exposing sensitive personal and financial information.

The compromised details included invoice numbers, treatment dates and outstanding payment amounts.

Maileva subsequently reported the incident to France’s data protection authority, the National Commission for Information Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL), and lodged a formal criminal complaint.

The company said it had notified all affected corporate clients in line with legal requirements, while a judicial investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Maileva provides digital mailing services to more than 70,000 corporate clients, handling the distribution of documents including payslips, invoices and registered letters.

The breach has raised concerns about the exposure of personal information held by organisations that rely on digital platforms to manage communications and sensitive records.

However, the available reports did not specify who carried out the attack or whether the stolen information had been published or used for fraudulent activities.

(Anadolu Agency)