France: 55 men arrested in massive online pedophile ring bust

French authorities have arrested 55 men across the country in a sweeping operation aimed at dismantling an online pedophile ring operating through the messaging app Telegram.

The arrests took place between Monday and Thursday morning, according to France’s Office for the Protection of Minors (OFMIN).

The suspects, aged 25 to 75, allegedly exchanged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) with an “extremely dangerous” pedophile who had been jailed in the summer of 2024.

“This was a major investigation and infiltration operation on this Telegram group.

“We had to follow the exchanges, analyze them, and identify the individuals hiding behind these Telegram pseudonyms — especially those who had children, had criminal records, or worked in sensitive professions involving contact with children,” said Quentin Bevan, head of OFMIN’s operational unit.

Bevan said the investigation, which lasted ten months, revealed disturbing evidence.

“These 55 individuals all exchanged CSAM imagery with the dangerous pedophile, so we had digital evidence implicating all of them,” he said.

The suspects came from various walks of life, including fathers, civil servants, military personnel, and paramedics.

In France, possessing or distributing child sexual abuse material carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of €100,000 (approximately $112,747).

Telegram responded to CNN, saying the platform had taken aggressive action to tackle the issue.

“We have taken extensive measures to combat child abuse.

“More than 367,000 groups and channels related to child sex abuse material have been removed in 2025 so far, as a result of our efforts,” said Telegram spokesperson Remi Vaughn.

This is not Telegram’s first encounter with French authorities. In August 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained at Paris’s Bourget Airport.

He was indicted on several charges, including money laundering and facilitating the spread of child sex abuse content.

In a public statement following his arrest, Durov defended his company’s moderation practices.

“I am committed to improving our app’s moderation,” he said, adding that officials were trying to hold him “personally responsible for other people’s illegal use of Telegram.”

(CNN)

