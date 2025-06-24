France: 14 arrested after 145 report syringe attacks at music festival

Police in France say 14 individuals have been arrested after 145 people reported being “pricked,” possibly with syringes, during the country’s annual music celebration on Saturday.

The disturbing incidents occurred during Fête de la Musique, France’s nationwide “Festival of Music” held in towns and cities across the country.

Most victims were women, according to police.

Authorities said the victims were attacked while standing in crowds, with most pricks targeting their arms or backs.

“Most of the victims didn’t see their attacker,” police noted.

Many of those affected described symptoms such as hot flushes, dizziness, loss of consciousness, and visible bruises or marks on their skin. Some victims were treated by medics on site, while others were taken to hospitals where they provided blood, urine, and saliva samples in an effort to determine whether they had been injected with substances.

“It is not yet clear whether substances have been detected following those tests,” police said.

In a video posted on X on Monday evening, French police confirmed they had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the syringe attacks.

Officials are urging vigilance among people attending future public events. French police advised individuals to “seek help immediately if they feel any symptoms” and to “contact the police and visit a hospital to be tested for any potential substances.”

Just ahead of the festival, a French feminist influencer had taken to social media to warn women about threats from men claiming they would prick people during the celebration.

The investigation remains ongoing.

