Fr Mbaka regains Enugu to tumultuous welcome

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has returned to his Enugu base after three months of his solitary confinement to a monastery.

Fr Mbaka was ordered to proceed to a monastery for three months following statements he was alleged to have made in connection with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, which his Bishop, Dr Calistus Onaga said was not with the teachings of the church.

Mbaka initially was suspended, but later sent to a local monastery from where he had gone to another in America in compliance with the Bishop’s order.

He returned to Enugu today to a rousing welcome at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Adoration Ministry as well as other adorers and members of the Catholic laity thronged the airport, surging with joy and happiness on the return of the populist priest.

Indeed a mammoth crowd had converged on the airport to honour and receive Mbaka from Amerịca, precisely from St Andrew’s Abbey Monastery in Los Angeles.

Mbaka had left Los Angeles on Tuesday to arrive Lagos from where he flew into Enugu on Wednesday.