FPSO explodes in Nigerian waters, threatens fishing activities

A Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel by the name Trinity Spirit FPSO, has allegedly exploded, causing raging fire and fear, and threatening fishing activities in some of Nigeria’s riverine communities in the Niger Delta area of the country.

A source, who dropped the hint on condition of anonymity to the Nigerian Tribune at about 7:54pm on Wednesday, said that a loud explosion was heard a few minutes to 1am of Wednesday morning.

The Source added that the vessel produces crude oil and is situated around Meren, a North Field oil facility belonging to a multi-national oil and gas company ( name withheld) in the Escravos area of Warri southwest Local Government Area of Delta State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The explosion has allegedly caused serious fear among workers manning oil facilities close -by and fishermen around the area as they were still watching the raging fire helplessly as at 7:50 am when this report was filed.

According to one of the workers who wouldn’t want his name in print, “The explosion is a threat to Nigeria’s ecosystem.

“We have to look at it from the point of whether it is an active rig or not. It’s content matters. Irrespective of whether it’s an active rig or not, the fact that it has exploded is a threat to fishing in Nigeria’s riverine communities.

“That it exploded, it’s content are already spilled in the waters around communities close to where it exploded, and that means no fishing for these communities.

“How long are we going to continue with this trend? This is a loss to our riverine communities. That means they cannot fish due to this explosion.”