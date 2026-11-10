Fourth round of embryo transfers in Brazilian cows conducted to enhance dairy, beef production

The fourth set of Embryo Transfer (ET) has been conducted on some Brazilian cows for national dairy and beef production growth and increased income for Nigerian farmers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer, Silagreen International Agro Development Limited, Mr. Michael Akinruli, said that the current exercise was carried out at two centres in the South West, one in Ogun state and one in Osun state.

Akinruli, who said that a total number of 74 recipient cows were carefully prepared over several weeks to receive high-value tropical dairy and beef genetics, added that the calves born from this exercise will be 100 per cent purebred premium tropical high productive animals, genetically identical in breed quality to their parents in Brazil.

Also speaking, chairman of the firm, Dr. Amos Ayodele, recalled that the company started the Embryo Transfer programme in April 2024, and that each one had been built on the experience and results of its predecessor.

He harped on the importance of ET for national dairy and beef production growth and increased income for the farmers.

“Embryo Transfer delivers the full genetic value of a superior animal directly to the farmer. The Nigerian cows into which the embryos are implanted serve only as surrogate mothers. They carry the pregnancy, but they contribute nothing to the genetics of the calf. The calves born are, therefore, 100 per cent the same as their parents in Brazil.

“Embryo Transfer is about five times faster than the traditional route of improving indigenous breeds through Artificial Insemination, which requires several generations of crossbreeding to reach a comparable level of genetic quality. Every animal produced through Embryo Transfer also comes with traceable records of its parentage. Just as importantly, these calves carry tropically adapted genetics, so they are suited to our climate from birth.

“Stakeholders across the livestock value chain have applauded the initiative because of these clear benefits. We are also encouraged that the number of farmers taking advantage of the programme keeps growing with each edition”.

He opined that the creation of the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a blessing to the industry.

According to him, livestock farmers now receive more focused attention than ever before, and the sector is on a steady growth curve.