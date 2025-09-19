Foursquare Gospel Church holds public lecture on poverty alleviation, others

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has restated its commitment to supporting the country’s development through dialogue, policy engagement, and prayer.

The General Overseer, Rev. (Dr.) Sam Aboyeji, made the call during the church’s 12th Annual Public Lecture, held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture, themed “Poverty Alleviation, Economic Development and Stability of the Nigerian Economy,” brought together policymakers, technocrats, and development experts to discuss ways of addressing poverty.

In his welcome remarks, Rev. Aboyeji noted that poverty in Nigeria is not only about income but also “a lack of capability to live with dignity.” He said stability cannot be achieved without tackling poverty and promoting inclusive growth.

The event featured Dr. Doyin Salami, former Presidential Economic Adviser, as Guest Speaker, while Pastor Ben Akabueze, Mrs. Ini Abimbola, and Dr. Otive Igbuzor served as panelists, sharing perspectives from governance, policy, and development practice.

Special recognition was given to the Chairman of the lecture, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his administration’s economic programmes, and to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Host Governor and Special Guest of Honour.

Rev. Aboyeji urged participants and Nigerians to move beyond discussions and take action toward building a stable and prosperous nation.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, called on faith-based organisations, corporate bodies, and wealthy individuals to partner with the government to tackle poverty and drive inclusive growth.

He described poverty as more than an economic statistic but a “human reality” that requires joint effort. “As leaders in government, the church, and the private sector, we must collaborate to break this cycle,” he said.

“Faith-based organizations, private sector players, and community leaders must join hands with us to provide education, vocational training, mentorship, and micro-financing.”

He stressed that the government alone cannot solve poverty, adding that stability depends on inclusive growth that creates opportunities for all, especially the vulnerable.

He also urged churches to promote discipline, accountability, and integrity, saying, “As Nigeria continues its journey towards development and stability, we need the church more than ever to stand in the gap through fervent prayers, sound teaching, and exemplary leadership.”

Abiodun also explained his administration’s empowerment initiatives for women, youths, and farmers, as well as free healthcare programmes for vulnerable groups.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Salami warned that Nigeria risks stagnation unless it sustains at least 6% GDP growth annually over the next decade.

He said the economy lags behind peers like China, with investment patterns failing to drive industrial growth. “Investment is not generating growth. Nigeria is deindustrialising, with 93% of the labour force in services and barely 3% in industry. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said.

He recommended strengthening the National Bureau of Statistics with a technical board of economists, focusing on farmer aggregation to support large-scale players, expanding power generation beyond the current ~5,000MW against the 170,000MW demand, ensuring a stable and predictable forex regime, prioritising education and healthcare, and improving governance through transparency, accountability, and law and order.

Equally, he also suggested a seven-year presidential tenure to reduce policy disruptions.

Salami, however, made a call for productivity-driven growth as the foundation for inclusive development.

“Productivity must be at the heart of our economic agenda. Without it, growth will remain elusive, poverty will deepen, and the middle-class dream will remain out of reach,” he said.

He urged Nigeria to adopt a balanced policy approach covering energy, agriculture, data, and human capital to end cycles of boom and bust and build a competitive economy.

