Foursquare Church appoints Politics & Governance Coordinator

Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has appointed Rotimi Jaiyeola as the National Coordinator for Politics and Governance of her organisation.

The appointment was made during the grand finale of her yearly International Conference for Ministers and leaders at Foursquare City, Ajebo. The conference themed Building Capacity for Relevance, started on Monday 25 of April, where many leaders and Ministers both from home and abroad gathered together to learn and also to pray for Nigeria and the World.

The General Overseer of the church, Rev. Sam. Aboyeji, during the pronouncement, explained the need for the appointment and also asked the church leaders at the conference to go home and do likewise in their various Regions, Axis, Districts and local assemblies.

He warned the leaders not to appoint anyone who belonged to a political party, adding that the church is not a political church.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.