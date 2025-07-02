‘Four years more than enough’: Peter Obi submits single-term proposal to coalition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has submitted a proposal to the emerging opposition coalition, stating that he would only serve a single term of four years if elected president in 2027.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday by Dr. Yinusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, during the conferment of the traditional title ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero) on Obi.

Tanko said the single-term proposal reflects Obi’s strong sense of purpose and integrity, and he expressed optimism that the opposition coalition would embrace the idea.

“We have presented it to the coalition. It is there for them to make a decision. But we are confident it can work. This is a pronouncement rooted in integrity, and Peter Obi embodies that. What Nigeria needs now are leaders with integrity,” Tanko stated.

He explained that Obi does not intend to hold office beyond four years, believing that a single term is sufficient to deliver meaningful change.

“Obi has said clearly, even though the single term is not in the constitution that he is committing himself to serve only one tenure. He believes four years is more than enough to accomplish his mission. That shows you how prepared and focused he is,” he added.

Tanko also emphasised some of the key priorities Obi would tackle, including power supply and economic revival.

“Even stabilising electricity alone will solve a multitude of problems. He is promising that under his leadership, Nigeria will become an exporting country again. Planes will no longer leave our airports empty,” he said.

Recall that Tribune Online reports Obi recently reaffirmed his position during a live session on X Spaces, where he announced his readiness to contest the 2027 presidential election. During the session, he restated his commitment to a single four-year term if elected.

