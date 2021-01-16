Four vehicles, motorcycles, building burnt, as Obiano community engaged in land dispute clash

The people of Umunri community and governor Willie Obiano’s country home, Aguleri in Anambra East Local government area of Anambra State, were on Saturday averted by joint police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies in the state led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, DCP Salman Dogo.

The clash, Tribune Online gathered, was over a disputed area of land which both communities were laying claim of ownership.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said it happen on 16/1/2021 at about 7:15am.

Mohammed said following the distress, the Command quickly dispatched joint Police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other Conventional Units in collaboration with other Security agencies led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, DCP Salman Dogo to the scene.

The situation was brought under control, while joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected area.

Meanwhile, no loss of lives and injuries have been reported, he noted.

He, however, disclosed that one building, four vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze by the warring factions.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang has directed the State CID, Awka to carry out discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

The CP also warned both parties to maintain peace and explore all the legal avenues to resolve their grievances without resorting to violence.

He, further, assured both parties that he would contact the State Government to intervene in the matter in order to find lasting solution to the lingering problem.

