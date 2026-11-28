Four vehicles were engulfed in flames following multiple auto crashes at the Orile Igbon end of the Ogbomoso–Ilorin Road on Saturday, but no deaths were recorded.

The incident involved a head-on collision between two trucks carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, and 60,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel.

According to reports, the driver of one of the trucks reportedly lost control due to brake failure and rammed into other vehicles.

The truck spilled its contents in the process, triggering a fire on the road.

The fire spread to four other vehicles on the highway, but their occupants were rescued alive.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform and Chairman of the Agency, Hon. Moroof Akinwande, said two trucks were involved in a head-on collision along the Ogbomoso–Ilorin Highway.

He said four vehicles were razed by the fire, but no deaths were recorded.

The statement read: “A DAF trailer tanker with registration number unknown, loaded with 45,000 litres of Automotive Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), collided with another trailer tanker, also with registration number unknown, loaded with 60,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“The collision also involved two other trucks with unknown registration numbers, resulting in a fire outbreak that engulfed the affected vehicles.

“Fortunately, no casualty was recorded. A preliminary fire investigation revealed that the incident was suspected to have been caused by brake failure on the diesel tanker.”

Akinwande urged members of the public, particularly motorists and commercial vehicle operators, to prioritise road safety by ensuring regular vehicle maintenance and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

He further advised drivers to avoid speeding, driving while fatigued and reckless manoeuvres, warning that such practices could result in serious road accidents, loss of lives and destruction of property.

He emphasised the importance of installing functional fire extinguishers in vehicles, commercial buildings, shops and households to help contain fires at their early stages.