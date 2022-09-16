Four tips to get rid of cockroaches in your home

Cockroaches are one of the most common household pests we all hate, as they are one of the hardest to get rid of. Their reproductive capabilities make it challenging to rid of them completely because it is like cutting one off, will bring two more.

Cockroaches pose serious health risks to families, as they carry a large number of diseases like dysentery, typhoid, poliomyelitis, gastroenteritis, and so on.

Also, cockroach faeces is likely to cause eczema and an allergic reaction in some people. They contaminate whatever substance they come into contact with and that is why for the wellbeing of your family, you should follow these top tips to get rid of cockroaches in your home

1. Clean your home thoroughly

Most household pests feed off dirt, and that is why you have to ensure your house is clean because cockroaches are attracted to food residue, particularly grease. A 10 to 15-minute clean-up at the end of each night is enough to eliminate most residue.

2. Sealing up cracks and holes

Sealing cracks, holes, and other entry points cockroaches use to gain access will assist in getting rid of cockroaches, especially if you live in an apartment and have neighbours who don’t maintain the same standards of cleanliness as you do. Sealing up cracks and holes will help prevent cockroaches from entering your home.

3. Fix water leaks

Most times, we find cockroaches scurrying under the sink. The reason you find them scurrying under the sink is that they are attracted to moisture and water. Some cockroaches can survive for months without food, but only days without water.

So, to get rid of them, close off their water sources by repairing even the tiniest of leaks. Don’t let water stand in your sink or buckets. Also, store food in sealed containers or sealed plastic bags and clean food debris from under fridges or cookers.

4. Make your own natural cockroach bait

Mix three parts of boric acid with one part of powdered sugar. The sugar lures the roaches, while the boric acid kills them. Although boric acid isn’t toxic to people or pets, it can be irritating so keep it away from counters and places where little fingers and noses can reach.

Also, sprinkle it under and behind the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, under the sink, and into cracks along the edges of cabinets and other cracks they may hide.

