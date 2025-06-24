Four suspects arrested after London scientist found dismembered in suitcase

The Colombian authorities have confirmed the arrest of four people after a London scientist, Alessandro Coatti, was found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia.

The scientist, who worked for the prestigious Royal Society of Biology (RSB), was found in April by a group of children in Santa Marta.

According to MetroUK, the 42-year-old’s head, hands, and feet were all found inside the suitcase, and it took more than two weeks before his torso and other parts of his body were found.

This was confirmed by Colombia’s attorney general’s office and Rome’s prosecution office, Colombian media reports.

The suspects, namely: Oswal Moisés Ospino Navarro, Isaac Enrique Márquez Charris, Andrea Camila Berdugo Escorcia and Brian Augusto Cantillo Salcedo, have all been detained on suspicion of aggravated homicide.

“This case has been horrendous even for a country used to violence,” a local, Natalia Villamizar, told MetroUK.

“Foreign tourists are quite safe here; no one understands what could possibly have happened.

“I was sure the suspects would either be arrested or found dead,” he added.

According to reports, the scientist was staying at a hostel in Santa Marta’s historic centre, and a post-mortem examination discovered that the 42-year-old was killed by blunt-force trauma.

Five days before his disappearance, Alessandro sent a message to his mum, Sandra Lovato, on Mother’s Day, expressing readiness to come back home.

In the last message, he wrote, ‘Hi Mum, I want to come back. I love you, so much.’

The victim’s mother, Ms Lovato, wrote in one social media post: “I miss you so much, I can’t breathe. I miss you, I miss you so much.”

The Royal Society of Biology (RSB), in a tribute, said the murder of Alessandro was devastating, describing him as passionate and dedicated scientist.

“The RSB is devastated to announce the death of former colleague Alessandro Coatti, who was murdered in Colombia.

“Alessandro, known as Ale, worked for the Royal Society of Biology for eight years as Science Policy Officer in the Science Policy team before being promoted to Senior Science Policy Officer.

“He was a passionate and dedicated scientist, leading RSB animal science work, writing numerous submissions, organising events, and giving evidence in the House of Commons. He left the RSB at the end of 2024 to volunteer in Ecuador and travel in South America.

“Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his friends and family at this truly awful time,” RSB wrote.

