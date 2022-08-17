Four students who drowned in Lagos beach ignored warnings ― Management

The management of the Elegushi Beach in Lagos State has accused the four secondary school students, who drowned at the beach of ignoring safety caution on the beach

The deceased students were reportedly on Tuesday celebrating their success in the West African Examination Council ( WAEC ) when the incident happened.

The image maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin y also informed the incident to newsmen in a short statement from him on his verified Twitter handle

Ayuba Elegushi, who spoke on behalf of the management of the beach, described the incident as ” unfortunate “, saying that the deceased students were turned back from the beach

Elegushi also claimed that the students found their way to an unmanned part of the beach, where they were drowned

He also stated that the students made a detour as if they were leaving the beach but moved to another part of the beach and began to swim.

The management of the beach said While the matter has been reported at the Ilasan Police Station, an effort is still on to find the missing boys.”

Elegushi also stated that about ten of the students were drowning before others were rescued.

Hundley, while reacting to the incident, said “Four teenagers drowned at a Lagos beach today, ( Tuesday ) after collecting their exam results in school and went to celebrate.”

