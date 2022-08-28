Four simple ways to develop confidence in your children

Children are like wet clay when they are born because they will adopt the shape you give them. You will find out that children who have more self-confidence perform better in a variety of academic and extracurricular activities.

Children who lack confidence don’t like to try new things and fall behind their more confident friends in competition.

Developing confidence in children at a young age is very crucial for their overall growth. These are a few tips you can use to encourage your kids to feel more confident about themselves.

1. Appreciate them

Kids who receive enough praise grow up to be more confident people with strong self-esteem.

You should always recognise your children’s efforts when they try something new, even if they don’t succeed. This will go a long way in helping the kid overcome their fear of doing new things in the future.

When you compliment or appreciate them, you boost their confidence and motivate them to be more eager to do or try new tasks. Appreciate them for the smallest accomplishments, such as doing house chores well, reciting a poem, or receiving high marks.

2. Avoid comparing them

Developing a sense of healthy competition in your children is good. Each child has unique talents and limitations. You should never compare your child to their siblings or friends.

When a child is being compared to others, his self-esteem suffers, which causes him to develop an inferiority complex over time. This can make the child develop emotional stress, anger, and anxiety, which could be harmful to their development.

3. Set a good example

Children frequently make an effort to mimic their parents. Their parents serve as the best role model for them because the family is the first place they can pick up habits. Whatever the parents do, is what the child will adopt.

As children learn from you quickly, try to be conscious of your habits and behavior.

4. Assign responsibilities





Nowadays, mothers don’t allow their children to work because they feel the children will make a mess of it or add to their work.

Assigning responsibilities to them will make them autonomous and responsible, and finishing each task will help build their confidence.

If you continue to do everything for them, they will not learn to work hard and they will grow up more dependent and less confident.

