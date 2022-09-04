Four signs of a liver that is not functioning properly

The human body has numerous organs. All of these organs serve a certain purpose and seek the necessary levels of care and attention to work properly. The body produces several levels of symptoms to notify you when an organ is not functioning properly. One of these organs is the liver.

The liver is an organ about the size of a football. It sits just under your rib cage on the right side of your abdomen. The liver is essential for digesting food and ridding your body of toxic substances.

Liver disease can be inherited (genetic). It can also be caused by a variety of factors that damage the liver, such as alcohol use, viruses, and obesity. According to an outline by Crystal Raypole on Healthline, the following are symptoms you will notice if your liver is not functioning properly.

1. Skin colour changes

One of the symptoms you will notice when your liver is not functioning well is that your skin will change from its regular colour to a yellowish colour. As you grow older, the colour of your eyes will change or can be a result of a lot of stress. But, if your eyes turn yellow, you may be suffering from jaundice.

Jaundice is due to the build-up of bilirubin (a bile pigment) in the blood because it can’t be processed effectively. The skin may also be itchy for the same reason.

2. Nausea

Another symptom of a malfunctioning liver is that you may experience nausea or you will feel your body responding abnormally to the point that you frequently throw up even when you take medicine to treat nausea.

Nausea occurs because toxins build up in the bloodstream, due to the liver’s decreased ability to do its job of filtering out toxins.

3. Bruising easily

You may bruise easily due to your liver’s reduced ability to produce clotting factors.

4. Dark urine

Urine that is dark orange, cola-coloured, amber, or brown can be a sign of liver disease. The colour is due to too much bilirubin building up because the liver isn’t breaking it down normally.

You must take responsibility for your health by ensuring you take care of yourself and be on the lookout for any of the warning signs or symptoms listed in this article. If you notice any of the symptoms, you should see your doctor immediately.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE