Four siblings die of suspected food poisoning in Anambra

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Thursday. He said the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 6th May, 2025, at Ogidi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

He mentioned that the State Police Command had taken over the scene of the tragic incident.

According to the PPRO, upon receiving the distress report, police operatives from the Ogidi Division swiftly responded to the scene. The bodies of the deceased children were recovered and have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victims, who also reportedly consumed the same meal, is currently receiving intensive medical care at a hospital and remains in critical condition.

“In the course of preliminary investigations, the police obtained samples of the suspected food, which have been forwarded for forensic analysis to determine the actual cause of the incident.”

“Officers are also conducting interviews with residents and other potential witnesses within the neighborhood to gather relevant information that may aid the ongoing investigation.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident. The Command extends its heartfelt sympathies to the affected family and wishes the mother a speedy recovery, as her account will be vital in shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Command assures the public that a thorough and comprehensive investigation is underway, and no stone will be left unturned in uncovering the truth behind this tragic occurrence.

Further developments will be communicated in due course, Ikenga noted.

