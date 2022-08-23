Four reverend sisters kidnapped on Sunday released

Four Catholic reverend sisters who were kidnapped on Sunday were released.

The reverend sisters belong to the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour Generelate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They are Liberata Mbamalu, Benita Agu, Christabel Echemazu, and Johannes Nwodo.

They were traveling to a local reverend sister’s Thanksgiving ceremony when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

Two days after their kidnapping, the religious organization’s secretary general, Zita Ihedoro, declared their release in a statement.

According to Ihedoro, the abducted reverend sisters were released unconditionally.

“With hearts full of joy, the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour wish to announce the unconditional release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo Axis on the 21st of August, 2022,” she said.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.”

She expressed gratitude to Christians for their “prayers and moral supports” during the “difficult moment”.

