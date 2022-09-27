Four reasons you shouldn’t walk barefoot in public

We can’t wear shoes or other footwear all through the day. There are periods we just want to free our feet and walk barefoot.

This is actually healthy in a way. According to healthline.com, walking barefooted helps restore our ‘natural’ walking pattern, also known as gait, helps improve balance, proprioception, and body awareness, which can help with pain relief, better foot mechanics, and stronger leg muscles, which support the lower back region.

In spite of the advantages associated with walking barefoot, there are also some disadvantages associated with this act, especially for those who prefer walking barefoot most of the time.

Feet are made for walking, but walking barefoot isn’t always a good idea – especially in public places as it is hazardous to your health.

Here are reasons you shouldn’t walk barefoot, especially in public places.

1. Risk of foot infections

As much as it is not a bad idea for you to walk barefooted in your home, doing this in public spaces places you at risk of certain foot infections.

Going barefoot in public places exposes your feet to bacteria and fungi. These organisms can enter the foot through tiny cracks or cuts in your skin, and can negatively impact your health.

Fungus of the foot, also known as athlete’s foot, is an uncomfortable condition and can lead to infection.

To avoid any form of foot infection, it is expedient that you stop walking barefoot in public places.

2. Injury to the sole of your feet

Walking barefoot, especially on hot surfaces, can hurt the soles of your feet in no small way.

The pads of your feet are sensitive. Walking on hot sidewalks, hot asphalt, or hot concrete parking lots can burn your feet. Even strolling on a hot sandy beach can cause injury to the soles of your feet, causing them to burn and blister.

Even if you try to move along quickly because you are trying to avoid letting your feet touch the hot surfaces too much, you may not realise until later how badly the heat is affecting your unprotected feet and toes.





Plus, heat makes the skin softer and therefore more prone to injury – so if you step on a hard or sharp object while walking barefoot in public, it is more likely to pierce the skin of your foot.

3. It makes the soles of your feet prone to injury

When you practise walking barefoot daily, you make the sole of your feet more susceptible to injury.

This is because the more you walk on hot surfaces and other hazardous surfaces, the softer the skin on your feet gets. And the more it gets softer, the easier it is to be pierced by sharp objects like broken bottles, rusty nails, blades, and pins found in public places.

You wouldn’t want to experience a cut on the sole of your feet because it is definitely a painful and discomforting experience. So, wear your shoes when in public places!

4. It is risky for diabetic patients

According to cfac.net, people with diabetes should completely avoid going barefoot anywhere and especially in public places. This is because diabetics are prone to developing peripheral neuropathy due to high blood sugar. This can make them unable to sense heat and realize that their feet may be injured or hurt.

A diabetic isn’t more prone to infection than everyone else, but it can be difficult to get rid of the infection once they have it. Infections are severely dangerous for diabetics, who could even face amputation as a result.

Are you diabetic? Avoid going barefoot.

The protection of your feet should be of paramount importance to you. Even if you want to walk barefoot, try to do it within your home and not in public spaces.

