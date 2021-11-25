Four pirates who attempted to hijack ship shot dead off Nigerian coast

The Danish military says the crew of one of its warships operating in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria have killed four pirates in a gun battle, the British Bbroadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported.

A statement said the frigate Esbern Snare accompanied by a helicopter approached a speeding motorboat south of Nigeria on Wednesday.

“No Danish soldiers were injured, but five pirates were shot. Four of the pirates died. One was injured,” the statement added.

There were eight men on board with ladders and other tools often used by pirates to board ships.

After warning shots were ignored, the suspected pirates opened fire on Danish troops.

Several countries have deployed ships to the region after more than 130 sailors were taken from vessels in the region last year.